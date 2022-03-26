 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The G.W. Frank Museum in Kearney reopening Saturday

Frank Museum

Known as the Frank Residence, Elmwood Place and The Stone House, the residence built in 1890 now serves as the G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture. 

 Rick Brown, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY – The G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture is reopening Saturday with limited public hours.

Located at 2010 University Drive on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus, the museum will be open noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays until further notice. Museum Director April White hopes to open for additional days in the near future.

“We are thrilled to once again have standing, open-to-the-public visitor hours every week,” White said. “We welcome everyone to stop by the Frank Museum for a tour – either guided or on your own – and to check out our new exhibit, ‘One Story, Two Sides: Ella Frank’s Wedding Day.’”

A local landmark highlighting Kearney’s history, the museum preserves the stories of the Frank family and their domestic servants starting in the 1890s, as well as those of subsequent tenants of the Richardsonian Romanesque stone mansion, such as the Elmwood Sanitarium and Nebraska State Hospital for Tuberculosis.

Architect George William Frank Jr. designed the house – one of the earliest in the Great Plains with electricity when it was completed in 1890 – for his parents, George Sr. and Phoebe Frank. The home was part of the Nebraska State Hospital for Tuberculosis from 1912 until 1972, and it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973.

Admission to the Frank Museum is free. Face masks are recommended for visitors, but not required. Light refreshments will be served this Saturday.

For more information, call 308-865-8284 or email frankmuseum@unk.edu.

