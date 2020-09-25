'The future of hemp is bigger than anything I’ve ever seen': Schwarz family harvests first hemp crop

“Alex had a different job and we said we couldn’t do it without him,” Linda said about the family’s decision to grow hemp. She added that there’s a learning curve when planting any new crop.

While hosting an Aug. 11 tour for a Tri-Basin Natural Resources District group, Tom said, “We’re starting from zero ... everything we’re doing here this year is experimentation.”

Because of what they’ve learned in 2020, he said they might do some things similar next year, but nothing exactly the same.

Alex said one change will be to plant in early April instead of early June because they have the greenhouse available to start in colder weather. “The (2020) plants are a lot smaller than recommended,” he noted.

Most of their hemp seeds are from California, where they are developed for THC levels below 0.3% and to produce the desired cannabinoids.

Even though an earlier growing season test of the Schwarz plants had THC too low to register in some cases, the actual harvest time test results were a relief. Alex had said in August that THC tends to increase as hemp plants mature.