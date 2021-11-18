The Classic Car Collection remains in one piece as it hits its 10th year in Kearney

KEARNEY — It bordered on a miracle that the Classic Car Collection came to Kearney, and today it borders on a miracle that the collection not only remains in one piece, but that it’s gaining recognition as one of the best attractions of its kind.
“Car enthusiasts grasp what it’s about,” said Brad Kernick, the collection’s chairman of the board. “At least half the people who come through our doors are from out of state. I’ll ask visitors, ‘Well, what did you think?’ They tell me, ‘I had no idea it was this big or the cars were this nice.’”
The Classic Car Collection this week is marking its 10th year in Kearney. The foundation for the attraction was 130 cars in the collection of a construction company owner in Elkhorn. Bernie Talborg and his wife, Janice, were looking for a place to take over their private collection.
As Kernick tells the story, gubernatorial candidate Dave Nabity heard that the Talborgs were looking for a home for their collection. Nabity admired Kearney for building one of Nebraska’s most talked about attractions — The Great Platte River Archway Monument — and he figured if Kearney could build The Archway the community would be a good home for Talborg’s cars.
Kernick said the Classic Car Collection is like a lot of endeavors. It has had ups and downs.
On the up side, the collection’s first executive director, J.L Schmidt, “really did a great job getting us off the ground. Those were milestones we achieved.”
On the downside, attendance never covered operating expenses of the 50,000-square-foot display space carved from the back end of the Cabela’s Sporting Goods store in east Kearney.
Keeping the collection open required a sizable subsidy from the Kearney Visitors Bureau. Those large cash infusions have ended because the collection now is owned by Alan Gentz, a businessman from Sterling, Colorado.
He purchased the collection for $1.2 million earlier this year, negotiated a more favorable lease with Cabela’s/Bass Pro Shop, and now is exploring ways to boost attendance.
Kernick said the collection is heading in a good direction. It has an enthusiastic new owner. There are 30-35 volunteers who polish the cars and keep the attraction tidy and clean. Enthusiasts with Kearney connections are loaning or donating their vehicles. The collection that began with 130 cars now has more than 200. By size, alone, the Kearney attraction outguns other car museums.
“In hindsight I’m proud of what we have, and the quality increases as cars are loaned or donated to us,” Kernick said.
The collection recently has benefited from good press. One of the automotive publications that featured the Kearney attraction called it one of the top nine must-see car collections in the U.S.
“That was an independent third party saying that so it’s pretty special,” Kernick said.
He said one of his frustrations is that half of the collection’s visitors are from out of town or outside Nebraska. Kernick worries there may be a large number of Kearneyites who don’t know about the collection.
With those people in mind, the collection this weekend is reducing admission to $6 per person, which was the price when the attraction opened in 2011.
The 10-year celebration was scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. today with a ribbon cutting by the Kearney Area Chamber of Commence. The celebration will conclude Sunday.
The collection is open noon-5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
The weekend will be an opportunity for Kearney area residents to meet the collection’s new owners, Alan and Julie Gentz. The couple from Colorado took ownership of the Classic Car Collection in May.
The diverse collection of more than 200 vehicles illustrates the evolution and art of the automobile and its role in history, culture, industry and innovation.
The team of volunteers who care for the collection will be honored during the weekend with a reception. There also will be a VIP party to recognize and thank people who have donated or loaned their vehicles to the collection.