The Classic Car Collection remains in one piece as it hits its 10th year in Kearney

KEARNEY — It bordered on a miracle that the Classic Car Collection came to Kearney, and today it borders on a miracle that the collection not only remains in one piece, but that it’s gaining recognition as one of the best attractions of its kind.

“Car enthusiasts grasp what it’s about,” said Brad Kernick, the collection’s chairman of the board. “At least half the people who come through our doors are from out of state. I’ll ask visitors, ‘Well, what did you think?’ They tell me, ‘I had no idea it was this big or the cars were this nice.’”

The Classic Car Collection this week is marking its 10th year in Kearney. The foundation for the attraction was 130 cars in the collection of a construction company owner in Elkhorn. Bernie Talborg and his wife, Janice, were looking for a place to take over their private collection.

As Kernick tells the story, gubernatorial candidate Dave Nabity heard that the Talborgs were looking for a home for their collection. Nabity admired Kearney for building one of Nebraska’s most talked about attractions — The Great Platte River Archway Monument — and he figured if Kearney could build The Archway the community would be a good home for Talborg’s cars.

Kernick said the Classic Car Collection is like a lot of endeavors. It has had ups and downs.