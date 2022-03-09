 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The city of Kearney asks for cooperation in dealing with predicted winter weather

KEARNEY — The National Weather Service is predicting 4-7 inches of snow for the Kearney area and much of central Nebraska with the heaviest snowfall rates occurring Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

NWS also has warned of the potential for winds from 15-25 mph, which could compromise visibility and cause drifting snow, according to the city of Kearney.

City departments are prepared for the onset of the storm. Crews will begin deicing and plowing operations as soon as road conditions are affected, according to the city’s press release. During an active storm the city’s main focus will be major roadways and emergency snow routes. Crews will be deployed into residential neighborhoods only if accumulations warrant it and the snowfall has ceased.

Even though the city is prepared for the storm, officials are advising residents to stay off roads if possible, and to proceed with extreme caution if travel is necessary.

Motorist also are advised to yield space so plows can safely do their jobs.

If it’s possible, residents should park all vehicles in the driveway and avoid street parking.

Kearney residents can stay informed about the progress of snow removal by visiting the plow tracking public portal on the city’s Public Works page.

