The Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home has a new director

KEARNEY — The Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home at Kearney has a new director.

Vail Oleson started Dec. 5 at the veterans’ home.

Oleson previously worked as administrator at the Centers for Neuro-Rehab in Annapolis, Maryland — a skilled nursing, rehab and assisted living facility. He currently lives in Lincoln but will be moving to Kearney.

According to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, which operates the veterans’ home, Oleson has more than 30 years of health care management and clinical experience within single and multi-facility organizations including acute hospital, sub-acute, neuro-rehab, multi-specialty outpatient surgery, skilled nursing and rehabilitation and continued care retirement community.

Oleson received his bachelor of science degree in education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and his master’s degree in Health Care Administration from Temple University in Philadelphia. He previously held licensures and advanced certifications as a brain injury rehabilitation specialist, a cognitive rehabilitation specialist and a certified rehabilitation counselor.

Oleson also has served on U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith’s Rural Health Care Advisory Council for seven years.