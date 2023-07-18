KEARNEY — After nearly a four-year hiatus, Jerry Winslow returned to The Cellar last week to enjoy an afternoon drink at the bar.

For years, Winslow, then a self-employed painter, used to stop off at The Cellar for a whiskey sour every day after work.

“He even had his own stool,” his daughter, Angela Heggemeyer, said. “They even had a key for him at the register.”

Last week, Winslow sipped a Budweiser served to him by McKahla Kuecker, general manager of the soon-to-reopen sports bar and restaurant.

The Cellar, closed for more than three years, will reopen later this month as The Cellar Grill & Sports Bar.

It’s been purchased and renovated by four Kearney couples: Matt and Angela Mortensen, Treldon and Darci Jones, Kyle and A.J. Lee and Sean and Brittany Beckman.

Before the crowds return, Winslow’s daughters Heggemeyer and Karen Humphrey, both of Kearney, brought their father back to the place that brought him joy for so many years. He doesn’t get out much anymore.

As Winslow sat inside his old hangout, he said he always liked The Cellar because it was “nice and quiet,” without noisy jukeboxes. He usually had a single drink, but never more than two. After an hour, he’d head home.

Kuecker watched him and remembered. “He’d get out of work and come over from 3:45 to 4:45. At 3:55 p.m. I’d change the TV channel from ESPN to ‘Jeopardy,’” she said.

“He was a staple. If he didn’t show up, we’d call to make sure he was still coming,” Kuecker added.

Paint and hammers

As Winslow reminisced, hammers pounded and construction workers labored. The Cellar is undergoing a renaissance.

Its booths and dark walls are gone. The Cellar is now a sports bar, with white walls, white tables and black chairs. There’s a new party room, too, plus a patio outside with eight large tables and a fire pit.

A new sign hangs over the east-facing door, visible to traffic passing by on 39th Street.

The Cellar opened as The Cellar Lounge in 1978 and was a staple in Kearney for more than 40 years. Its early standards were roast beef, ham and cheese sandwiches and legendary onion rings.

In 2011, The Cellar was named the Consumer’s Choice for the Best Restaurant in Nebraska. That same year, The Cellar’s famous Western Burger won the Nebraska Beef Council’s first Best Burger Contest.

In 2004, Mike Hendrickson bought the restaurant from co-owners Dick Poston and Susie Oakland. Hendrickson sold it to WeisCo in 2017. In January 2020, it abruptly closed.

Lopers, Stars and Bearcats

In late 2021, Kyle Lee, president of Kearney’s FirsTier Bank, thought about buying the restaurant and reopening it.

“I’ve always wanted to open a place like this for athletes. I always wanted to do it with my friends,” he said.

He and his wife A.J. asked three other couples, all friends, to join them. They all said an eager yes.

Those other couples are Mortensen and her husband Matt, FirsTier Bank’s assistant vice president; Sean and Brittany Beckman; and Treldon and Darci Jones. Then they rolled up their sleeves and got to work.

They wanted to make it a sports bar reflecting local athletics. “Local” is the key word; instead of famous quarterbacks and pitchers from distant teams, The Cellar’s decor centers on Kearney High, Kearney Catholic High School, the University of Nebraska at Kearney and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“We wanted basic decor, not like every other sports bar. We didn’t want signed jerseys from big-name players. We wanted to showcase local fields and stadiums, not only from Kearney but from Shelton, Gibbon and Kenesaw. We wanted to cater to a really local focus,” Lee said.

Late last fall, the renovation began, led primarily by the women, especially Angela Mortensen and Brittany Beckman.

Women lead the way

The couples ripped out old carpeting themselves, then hired professionals to do the reconstruction work.

Mortensen, owner of Olivia’s Salon on Central Avenue, is an expert in business and design. She has had late suppers and little sleep in recent months.

“When it’s starting to come together, you get ideas. I’d get ideas between 3 and 4 a.m. and I’d write them down. The contractor told me to quit texting him in the middle of the night,” she said.

They hired Husker Tech to demolish walls and rebuild. “I would have a vision. I’d say, ‘Just trust me, but this wall needs to come down,’” she said.

She ran her business, too, but “I have a great staff, so they stepped in and kept it going,” she said.

Late in the spring, they had a job fair. As of Monday, they had hired nearly 45 servers, kitchen workers and more.

One key hire is Kuecker. She managed The Cellar when she attended UNK and continued after she graduated, but then moved on. She married and had two daughters.

When she learned that The Cellar was reopening, she applied to come back part-time as a server, but Mortensen offered her the manager position.

The countdown

As opening day nears, the owners have trained the staff and had soft openings, including a lunch for construction workers.

Hours will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. six days a week. The Cellar will be closed Sundays this summer but will open seven days a week once football season begins. “We expect big crowds for Monday night football,” Mortensen said.

Not long ago, the four couples went out to dinner and talked candidly about why they had leapt into this new venture.

“The consensus was that we each wanted to give back to the community,” Lee said. “We’re four fantastic couples who get along great and are very open to each other.”

He added, “It’s been a long process, but we always enjoyed coming here. It’s been a staple for a long time. We’re putting our heart and soul into getting this place ready for families, kids, athletes, everybody.”

The Cellar reopening The Cellar at 3901 Second Ave. will open soon on a date to be determined. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It will open seven days a week once football season begins. Call 308-251-5458. Visit The Cellar on Facebook.