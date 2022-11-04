 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Buckle's YTD sales hit $943.4M

Buckle retail store

The Buckle’s YTD sales topped $343 million, up almost $30 million compared to the 39-week period in 2021.

 MIKE KONZ, KEARNEY HUB

KEARNEY — The Buckle Inc. announced Thursday that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 4-week period that ended Oct. 29, increased 1.4% from comparable store net sales for the same period in 2021.

Net sales for the 4-week fiscal month that ended Oct. 29 increased 2.3% to $98.8 million from net sales of $96.6 million for the prior fiscal month that ended Oct. 30, 2021.

Comparable store net sales for the 13-week third quarter that ended Oct. 29 increased 3% from the comparable period in 2021. Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter that ended Oct. 29, 2022, increased 4% to $332.3 million from net sales of $319.4 million for the same period in 2021.

Comparable store net sales year-to-date for the 39-week period that ended Oct. 29 increased 2.8% compared to the same period in 2021. Net sales for the 39-week fiscal period that ended Oct. 29, 2022, increased 3.3% to $943.4 million compared to $913.7 million YTD in 2021.

The company will announce third quarter earnings on Nov. 18. Management will hold a live audio webcast at 9 a.m. to discuss results for the quarter.

