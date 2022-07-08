The Buckle reports sales drop in short term

KEARNEY — The Buckle, Inc. announced Thursday that comparable store net sales for stores open at least one year, for the five-week period that ended July 2, decreased 1.7% from comparable store net sales for the 5-week period that ended July 3, 2021.

Net sales for the 5-week fiscal month that ended July 2 decreased 1.5% to $110 million from net sales of $111.7 million for the prior year five-week fiscal month that ended July 3, 2021.

Comparable store net sales year-to-date for the 22-week period that ended July 2 increased 2.8% from comparable store net sales for the 22-week period that ended July 3, 2021. Net sales for the 22-week fiscal period that ended July 2 increased 2.6% to $513.4 million compared to net sales of $500.6 million for the prior year 22-week fiscal period that ended July 3, 2021.

According to their website, The Buckle began in 1948 as Mills Clothing, a men's clothing store in Kearney. In 1967, a second store was purchased and operated under the name Brass Buckle. Three years later the company developed into a denim-based store offering a wide selection of denim and shirts.

Women's apparel was introduced in 1977, and the first mall-based location was opened, the website says.

The distribution team moved from downtown Kearney to the 'Brass Buckle Center' in west Kearney in 1988, and in 1991, the Brass Buckle changes its name to The Buckle Inc., and began development of private label, bkle, known today as BKE.

The Buckle went public on the NASDAQ as BKLE in 1992, and has 100 stores in 18 states. Five years later Buckle moved to the New York Stock Exchange where it currently trades under the symbol BKE.

Today, Buckle opeartes in 442 retail stores in 42 states, the website says.