The Buckle ready to roll out new spot at Hilltop Mall

KEARNEY — The Buckle announced Thursday it will open at its new location at the Hilltop Mall on Tuesday.

The Kearney store is among several at the mall that have relocated in recent months. In addition to changing its entry to face west toward Hilltop's main parking lot, The Buckle's new location has undergone extensive remodeling.

The Kearney store is one of the denim destination and specialty retailer's 441 stores in 42 states.

According to a press release, the final day of sales at the current location will be Sunday.

The new location will officially open at 10 a.m. Thursday following a 9:30 a.m. ribbon cutting. The event will kick off the store’s grand opening and three-day Friends & Family event.

“We are pleased to complete this relocation as we continue to serve our loyal guests in the community we call home,” said Dennis Nelson, Buckle president and CEO. “We are grateful for the support we’ve received and proud to be able to enhance the guest experience at our store."

The Buckle opened in 1984 at Hilltop Mall. Nelson said the Kearney-based company is looking forward to serving its guests at the new location.

Guests now will enter the store directly from the mall’s west parking lot. The exterior storefront and visual presence highlight the store’s signature design, according to the press release.

"Buckle’s philosophy has always been to create the most enjoyable shopping experience possible for its guests, and this new flagship store in its hometown exemplifies what it means to enhance the shopping experience," the company said.

The new interior is designed so that guests can enjoy a modern update to the brand’s overall aesthetic, featuring new design materials and operational systems.

“To say we’re excited for this relocation is an understatement. The transition to our new space is about more than moving the store, it’s about giving our guests a new and unique shopping experience," Store Manager Britney Zakrzewski said.

"From the exterior entrance to the holistic remodel of our store, everything has been revamped, and our teammates are eager to welcome the community into the new space,” Zakrzewski said.

According to the press release, the grand opening and an extended, three-day Friends & Family event from Thursday through Dec. 10 is planned to give guests extra rewards points, special offers and opportunities to enter to win gift card giveaways.

“Since we opened our Hilltop location, I’ve been able to take part in three previous expansion remodels in 1986, 1999 and 2008," said Jim Kolbo, Buckle district manager. "Each remodel outdid the one before, unveiling an upgrade to Buckle’s shopping experience, and this new location is no exception. It is truly something our community can be proud of.”