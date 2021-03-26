'The Blacklist' back on the big screen at The World

KEARNEY — It’s like a family gathering.
“‘The Blacklist’ is an intriguing show,” said Bryce Jensen, executive director of The World Theatre. “People can just jump in at any time and watch. There’s a thread that follows the overall arc of the show but each episode always has a sub story or maybe there’s Blacklister in there that can pull you in.”
And it helps that Kearney native Jon Bokenkamp created NBC’s “The Blacklist” almost seven years ago.
“And here at The World, we have that local attachment,” Jensen said. “And also we’ve been watching it for years and the preview parties have become a great community event. It’s like a little family — a lot of the same people come for each party. And it’s almost the same volunteers, too. It feels warm and exciting and it’s a cool thing.”
The World Theatre will continue presenting viewing parties for NBC’s “The Blacklist” on Thursdays through April 15. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the viewing begins at 7 p.m. Admission to the viewings is by donation.
“It helps our theater immensely,” Jensen said. “This is a fundraiser for The World and people throw whatever they want in the bucket at the door. Sometimes it will trump what we would normally make in a weekend with a movie. Those funds are really important to us.”
He understands the draw of watching a program like “The Blacklist.”
“There are lots of great shows out there, but it can be hard to find a good one you really like,” Jensen said. “When you do find one that you want to consume or follow, it’s fun to watch it.”
“The Blacklist” premiered in 2013 and follows Raymond “Red” Reddington, played by James Spader. A former U.S. Naval officer who turned to crime, Red created a list of the world’s most dangerous criminals. He cooperates with the FBI on two conditions: First, he receives immunity from prosecution and, second, he can work exclusively with Elizabeth Keen, a rookie profiler played by Megan Boone.
The ninth season of The Blacklist received approval from NBC in January.
“We showed the 10th show in the eighth season,” Jensen said. “It airs on Friday nights and we get it a day early on Thursday. That’s cool, although it sometimes takes a little finagling. It’s kinda neat because I get to email a lot of the people in the credits. I’ll contact them and say, ‘Hey, I need a copy of the show.’”
Astute viewers of “The Blacklist” often find subtle references to Kearney — and references to residents of central Nebraska — in the scripts.
“Last week Red used an alias of ‘Steve Holman’ who lives in Kearney and is a friend of Jon Bokenkamp,” Jensen said. “He works things in there quite often. You’ve got to keep your ears tuned because he doesn’t tell us that stuff ahead of time.”
Following each viewing, Jensen tries to arrange a talk-back session with Bokenkamp or someone associated with “The Blacklist.” That added benefit often gives viewers a deeper understanding of the show and what it takes to produce it.