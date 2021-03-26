'The Blacklist' back on the big screen at The World

He understands the draw of watching a program like “The Blacklist.”

“There are lots of great shows out there, but it can be hard to find a good one you really like,” Jensen said. “When you do find one that you want to consume or follow, it’s fun to watch it.”

“The Blacklist” premiered in 2013 and follows Raymond “Red” Reddington, played by James Spader. A former U.S. Naval officer who turned to crime, Red created a list of the world’s most dangerous criminals. He cooperates with the FBI on two conditions: First, he receives immunity from prosecution and, second, he can work exclusively with Elizabeth Keen, a rookie profiler played by Megan Boone.

The ninth season of The Blacklist received approval from NBC in January.

“We showed the 10th show in the eighth season,” Jensen said. “It airs on Friday nights and we get it a day early on Thursday. That’s cool, although it sometimes takes a little finagling. It’s kinda neat because I get to email a lot of the people in the credits. I’ll contact them and say, ‘Hey, I need a copy of the show.’”

Astute viewers of “The Blacklist” often find subtle references to Kearney — and references to residents of central Nebraska — in the scripts.