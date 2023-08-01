KEARNEY — The sound of traffic on Interstate 80 rumbled in the background this morning as a crowd estimated at 150 watched the ceremonial beginning of construction for the Kearney SportsPlex.

At 209,000 square feet, the $30 million structure at the south edge of Kearney is a family-oriented departure from the casino-building trend that has Nebraska’s larger communities scrambling to profit from legalized gambling.

In the 18 years since 2006, when Kearney voters approved a half-cent city sales tax, Kearney has had $100 million in capital projects, including the Patriot Park ballfields, the Ernest Gundy indoor tennis facility and Yanney Heritage Park.

None of those projects compare to the investment that’s being made in the Kearney SportsPlex, Kearney City Manager Michael Morgan said.

“The SportsPlex will be the biggest project in Kearney’s 150-year history. This facility will change people’s lives,” he said at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Morgan said the SportsPlex is a product of the community’s cooperative spirit.

Among the top supporters were the sports enthusiasts who launched the Place to Play campaign that convinced Kearney voters to extend the city’s restaurant and beverage tax to help pay for the SportsPlex. Also noted today was the Paul Younes family's donation of land for the SportsPlex.

Among the 150 people who turned out for the groundbreaking where children who will use the SportsPlex in the future. Six-year-old Maeli Uldrich said she’ll be there in two years when the SportsPlex opens.

“I’ll get to exercise so I can get more muscles and fall asleep easier,” Maeli said.

The SportsPlex will fill a local need for more indoor space for sports and healthy lifestyles. In addition, the huge new structure, near the Younes Hospitality Complex, will provide a venue for sporting events that attract thousands of participants from across the Midwest to Kearney.

Speakers at this morning’s groundbreaking said the SportsPlex will give Kearney sports enthusiasts the space they need to participate in sports and exercise year-round. Additionally, the facility will be an attraction for Kearney visitors to compete in weekend events with players from across Middle America.

Supporters believe the SportsPlex will boost Kearney’s tourism industry. With almost 1,800 people employed at hotels, restaurants and other hospitality businesses, tourism is a major pillar of the city’s economy.

A large part of the responsibility for attracting sports tournaments and events to Kearney will fall onto the shoulders of Alex Lupher, a Gering native who was working his first day Tuesday as sports coordinator for the Kearney Visitors Bureau.

“The SportsPlex will give us room to grow. I’m excited to get started,” Lupher said.

Kearney is the host city for an assortment of statewide sporting events. Among them are the Shrine Bowl, the state cross country meet and the Nebraska Senior Olympics, which begin later this week.

Roger Jasnoch, the Visitors Bureau’s executive director, said the SportsPlex will have a profound effect on Kearney’s economy.

“In four or five years when you see what’s here you won’t believe it,” Jasnoch said about commercial growth in the SportsPlex neighborhood.

The Kearney Sportsplex will offer a climate-controlled environment and a year-round place-to-play containing state-of-the-art amenities that will include:

• More than 59,000 square feet of hardwood gymnasium space designated for eight basketball courts. They can convert to 12 volleyball courts or more than 20 wrestling mats with room for spectator bleachers

• More than 66,000 square feet of premium turf field customizable for multiple-sized soccer fields for all ages, three drop-down net batting cages, and various other turf sports

• Four pickleball courts plus spectator seating encompassing more than 9,000 square feet

• More than 24,000 square feet available for a three-lane, 300-meter, full corners, running/walking track.

Lauren Brandt, Kearney’s previous city clerk, will manage the SportsPlex. She said she will have a front row seat to the good things that will happen when Kearney has more room to work out and play.

“Kearney has always been unique. This SportsPlex will enhance what we already have,” she said.