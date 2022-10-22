The Archway's Halloweenfest will offer family-friendly fun

KEARNEY — Amber Clement remembers the joys of Halloween.

She grew up in the country, so coming to town for Halloween made the holiday even more fun.

“I remember going around town with my parents,” said the marketing coordinator for The Archway. “We lived in the country, so it was always a treat to come into town and trick-or-treat. I loved the decorated houses. That was really fun. That was one of my best memories.”

Now it is her turn to help make some Halloween memories for families and young children in Kearney as The Archway and Kearney Park and Recreation present Halloweenfest from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at The Archway. Admission for the event is $5 per person.

“This is a family-friendly, fun event,” Clement said. “We added a whole bunch of stuff this year. We have some cool scarecrows in the lobby that are super cute.”

Events include a trackless train, a hayrack ride with two horses, pumpkin face painting, a creepy obstacle course, yard games and the Eyeball Race.

And pumpkin bowling.

“It should be a nice, fun day,” Clement noted. “We might have a helicopter coming in, and the fire department is planning to bring out a couple trucks. We just hope to get the community out to The Archway, one last hurrah before summer ends.”

She also encourages patrons to come with costumes.

“We love it when everybody comes wearing a costume,” she said. “I haven’t decided if I’m going to wear a costume. My daughter, she’s 3, is going as Princess Belle this year. She wants me to dress up. I just haven’t decided yet.”