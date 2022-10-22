 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Archway's Halloweenfest will offer family-friendly fun

2022_10_20 halloweenfest ball game.JPG

Kearney Park and Recreation presents Halloweenfest from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at The Archway.

KEARNEY — Amber Clement remembers the joys of Halloween.

She grew up in the country, so coming to town for Halloween made the holiday even more fun.

2022_10_20 halloweefest scarecrow.jpg

Amber Clement encouraged patrons to come with costumes.

“I remember going around town with my parents,” said the marketing coordinator for The Archway. “We lived in the country, so it was always a treat to come into town and trick-or-treat. I loved the decorated houses. That was really fun. That was one of my best memories.”

Now it is her turn to help make some Halloween memories for families and young children in Kearney as The Archway and Kearney Park and Recreation present Halloweenfest from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at The Archway. Admission for the event is $5 per person.

2022_10_20 halloweenfest pumpkin game.JPG

Amber Clement, marketing coordinator for The Archway, enjoys Halloween and the events that make the holiday so much fun. The Archway will host Halloweenfest from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at The Archway. Admission is $5 per person. For more information, check out The Archway’s Facebook page.

“This is a family-friendly, fun event,” Clement said. “We added a whole bunch of stuff this year. We have some cool scarecrows in the lobby that are super cute.”

2022_10_20 halloweenfest scarecrow.JPG

Events include a trackless train, a hayrack ride with two horses, pumpkin face painting, a creepy obstacle course, yard games and the Eyeball Race.

And pumpkin bowling.

2022_10_20 halloweenfest hat game.JPG

“It should be a nice, fun day,” Clement noted. “We might have a helicopter coming in, and the fire department is planning to bring out a couple trucks. We just hope to get the community out to The Archway, one last hurrah before summer ends.”

She also encourages patrons to come with costumes.

2022_10_20 halloweenfest pumpkin person.JPG

“We love it when everybody comes wearing a costume,” she said. “I haven’t decided if I’m going to wear a costume. My daughter, she’s 3, is going as Princess Belle this year. She wants me to dress up. I just haven’t decided yet.”

Something spooky

What: Halloweenfest presented by Kearney Park and Recreation and The Archway

When: 2-5 p.m. Sunday

Where: The Archway at 3060 E. First St.

Admission: $5 per person

Contact: 308-237-1000; Archway.org

