The Archway plans 12 Days of Christmas Challenge

KEARNEY — Many people will celebrate Christmas differently this year, and so will The Archway in Kearney.

The Archway’s “12 Days of Quarantined Christmas Challenge” invites everyone to engage in holiday activities with their households, to share photos of their holiday activities and to win prizes donated by local merchants.

“We wanted to find a way to encourage everyone to make the most of spending more time at home this holiday season,” says Archway event coordinator Jillian Epley, “and, to provide a safe way to share those special holiday experiences with the community.”

The project guidelines suggest 12 activities. including baking Christmas cookies, sharing a holiday storybook or cutting out paper snowflakes together.

To participate in this special project, register on The Archway website and pick up a package of activity supplies by Dec. 13 at The Archway. Then, share photos of your activities according to the guidelines that come with the activity kit.