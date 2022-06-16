 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Archway hosting "Rocket Dad" workshop for Father's Day weekend

KEARNEY — The Archway is hosting a Rocket Dad workshop from 2-2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Each dad and child pair will receive a model rocket kit which includes a reusable rocket, three engines, a parachute and launch pad. An instructor will show participants how to build their rocket and educate would be rocketeers on safety and launch protocols.

If conditions are right, participants will witness a test launch at the end of the event.

“The Rocket Dad workshop is a great way to spend your afternoon with your dad in an unusual way,” said Amber Clement, Archway Event Coordinator.

The event fee is $60. Registration is required on The Archway website. For information, call The Archway at (308) 237-1000.

