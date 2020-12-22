 Skip to main content
The Archway currently leads in Tri-City Food Fight

Tri-Cities Food Fight

Donors stacked their nonperishable food in the back of an old-fashioned wagon at The Archway during the 2019 Tri-Cities Food Fight to replenish the region’s food banks. At 5,417 pounds, The Archway collected more than the Hastings Museum or Stuhr Museum in Grand Island.

 The Archway, courtesy

KEARNEY — It’s not too late to participate in the Tri-City Food Fight. The Food Fight is the annual competition between The Archway in Kearney, Stuhr Museum in Grand Island and Hastings Museum to see which organization can collect the most donations for area food pantries. The event ends Dec. 31.

So far, The Archway has collected 643 pounds in donations, Hastings Museum has collected 383 pounds and Stuhr Museum has collected 312 pounds.

Changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic have made collecting food more difficult, according to Mark Foradori, marketing director for The Archway. The changes also have increased the need for donations.

“Levels of poverty, food insecurity and economic hardship have increased all across the county this year,” Foradori said.

Donors can leave their nonperishable food in The Archway’s lobby or call the office at 308-233-1000 from the parking lot for curbside pickup.

The Archway is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

At the Stuhr Museum, donors can take their food to the gift shop in the Stuhr Building. The Stuhr Museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

The Hastings Museum is temporarily closed, but is accepting Food Fight donations in the wooden box labeled “Donations for Hastings Food Pantry” on the museum’s patio 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

“The pandemic has, unfortunately, made a lot of our most vulnerable citizens even more vulnerable,” Foradori said. “The vaccine creates a light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s still a difficult path if you have been out of work for months.”

Kearney area residents also may drop off their food donations at the Kearney Area Children’s Museum at 5827 Fourth Ave. and at First United Methodist Church at 4500 Linden Drive.

