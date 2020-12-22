The Archway currently leads in Tri-City Food Fight

KEARNEY — It’s not too late to participate in the Tri-City Food Fight. The Food Fight is the annual competition between The Archway in Kearney, Stuhr Museum in Grand Island and Hastings Museum to see which organization can collect the most donations for area food pantries. The event ends Dec. 31.

So far, The Archway has collected 643 pounds in donations, Hastings Museum has collected 383 pounds and Stuhr Museum has collected 312 pounds.

Changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic have made collecting food more difficult, according to Mark Foradori, marketing director for The Archway. The changes also have increased the need for donations.

“Levels of poverty, food insecurity and economic hardship have increased all across the county this year,” Foradori said.

Donors can leave their nonperishable food in The Archway’s lobby or call the office at 308-233-1000 from the parking lot for curbside pickup.

The Archway is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

At the Stuhr Museum, donors can take their food to the gift shop in the Stuhr Building. The Stuhr Museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.