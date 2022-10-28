The Arc ready for 58th annual Honey Sunday fundraiser

KEARNEY — The Arc of Buffalo County has planned pop-up Honey Sunday locations for its 58th annual fundraiser. The event is held every year on the first Sunday in November.

The Arc is excited to again be providing Chandler’s Sandhill Honey — a local Nebraska honey — to supporters. On Nov. 6, volunteers plan to set up locations to purchase honey at Kitt’s Kitchen and Coffee from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and inside both the Kearney Hy-Vee and the Hilltop Mall from 1-4 p.m.

The Arc has been partnering with Chandler’s Sandhill Honey for a few years and vouch for the quality of their local honey.

“We hope Kearney will continue to support us as they have for 57 years now,” said Brad Driml, The Arc of Buffalo County board president.

People who wish to volunteer on Honey Sunday or want to order honey in advance can call The Arc office at 308-237-4343.

Presale orders come with free delivery in Buffalo County. One 6-ounce jar is $6 and one case of 24 6-ounce jars is $125.

The Arc of Buffalo County advocates for the rights and full participation of all children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Donations can be made at arcofbuffalocounty.org/ or by calling the office at 308-237-4343.