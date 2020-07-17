KEARNEY — People who know him say John Nikkila is a man of few words, but for the past hour, he’s been talking about 50 years behind the wheel of the car he bought when he graduated from high school.
Now, it’s time to let the 1970 Camaro do the talking.
“Do you want to hear it run? I didn’t really know what I wanted at the exhaust shop, but they put these pipes on it,” he said as he turns the key and the signature 350-cubic-inch V-8 rumbles to life. It’s a proper rumble. The driver is in control, not the horses under the hood.
Nikkila kisses the throttle with the ball of his foot. Music from those pipes leaps a few octaves and a couple of hundred decibels. He kisses the pedal three or four more times and the show is finished. The V-8 settles back into an idle.
“That’s the sound of a muscle car,” says Nikkila’s wife Miriam.
John bought the metal flake gold Camaro new in Hastings for $3,200. He had just graduated from Adams Central High School.
“My dad signed the loan for me,” he said.
Six years later, he and Miriam married. They packed the Camaro with camping gear and drove to Yellowstone National Park to honeymoon.
The Camaro tagged along as the Nikkilas raised their family: Jonathan of Kearney, Michael of Hillsdale, Mich., and Jennifer of Craig, Colo.
It was a no-frills ride: No A/C, or power windows, or power locks or power steering, and that left a wide open engine bay so John could do his wrenching. He replaced spark plugs and fan belts as needed and the water pump when it dripped.
Somewhere along the way the gold paint was covered with a dark blue finish. Kearney residents remember the blue, John said, and they might be surprised to see his ride has gone full circle. Following a major restoration, it’s again wearing gold metal flake.
John said the rebuild was an opportunity to breathe new life into the Camaro while tapping skills from younger days when he raced on dirt ovals around Nebraska. He was following in the footsteps of his father, who also was a racer and introduced John to the sport.
John’s first race car was a 1932 Chevrolet coupe. Then he raced a 1955 Chevrolet, then a 1968 Chevelle and finally a 1970 Camaro.
It was rough and tumble racing, and the cars swapped a little paint each time they bumped into each other.
Miriam was in the grandstand while John raced. Friday nights it was in Red Cloud, Saturdays in Doniphan and Sundays at Lexington.
“The people in the stands were rooting for drivers to crash,” Miriam said, “And there was me with my husband on the track.”
Parts on race cars frequently failed under the strain of competition, so John gave them lots of mechanical attention. It was the kind of mental exercise suited to a young man with an engineering degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. In one situation he rebuilt an engine on a Friday and raced it that night.
Miriam said John has the personality of a racer not a hot rodder, so after wrenching his race cars around central Nebraska, his approach was to take it easy on the streets.
“I don’t like repairs and I don’t like tickets,” he said. “We were late for church once, and we were even later after the policeman stopped us.”
A testament to John’s maintenance skills, a Nikkila family minivan logged 300,000 miles. The Camaro’s odometer read 165,570 when it began burning oil. That was the trigger for the rebuild, which began in 2015.
“We did the engine first,” John said. He replaced valves, pistons and gaskets. Boring the cylinders boosted displacement to about 380 cubic inches.
John added power steering, replaced idiot lights with electronic instruments and installed new upholstery. Painting was the final step. It was tedious and time consuming, but John didn’t shirk any details. He removed all body panels and attacked rust wherever he found it.
Rather than pay a shop $6,000 to paint his Camaro, John bought what he needed to turn his garage into a paint booth. Painting was a make or break proposition, he said, because when spraying started he couldn’t stop until it was finished.
Having retired from his engineering job at West Co., John said restoring the car that’s been part of his life for 50 years has been a satisfying experience. All systems are updated and in good running order. Folks are generous with their compliments, especially Camaro fans. The family is excited to have the old four-wheel friend back in the garage with some pep in its step. Daughter Jennifer painted a picture of the car in its new gold paint.
Seeing that original gold metal flake color, running through the gears with the long-handled Hurst shifter and hearing the exhaust rumble is like drinking from the fountain of youth, John said.
“I’m 67, but I think I’ve always felt like I was a teenager,” he said.