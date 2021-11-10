Thanksgiving meals offered in Kearney at Old Town Hall, Crossroads Mission

KEARNEY — After a year off due to COVID-19, not one but two free public Thanksgiving dinners will be offered.
The first is the 36th Kearney Area Concerned Citizens event 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 25 at Old Town Hall, 1900 Central Ave. Due to COVID, it will be a pickup, takeout or delivery event only.
The second is a new community dinner offered at 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day at Crossroads Mission Avenue, 1404 E. 39th St. Turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie will be shared with 40-50 Crossroads guests, who are homeless and learning vital skills so they can live independently.
KACC feast resumes
Chairing the KACC dinner again are Marc and BamBe Currie, who have been involved with the event for nearly 25 years. “It would have been the KACC’s 37th annual dinner, but it was canceled due to COVID last year,” BamBe said.
Since COVID remains a threat, the committee opted for the takeout or delivery option. Members decided that cramming more than 1,000 people into Old Town Hall to work elbow-to-elbow and eat shoulder-to-shoulder is too risky. “We pondered it, but there were too many unknowns,” Currie said.
Fewer volunteers will be on hand, too. In recent years, up to 400 volunteers have helped set up and peel potatoes the day before the feast. On Thanksgiving Day, they served, packed carry-out dinners and cleaned up, but COVID has clamped down on that this year, too.
This year, only registered volunteers will be permitted to help. Registration deadline is Nov. 24, but sign-up opened this week, and once slots are full, registration will close.
Unchanged will be the menu. It will include the old favorites of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, green beans, corn, gravy and pies. Currie is still looking for a volunteer to make about five pots of turkey gravy. The volunteer who normally does that won’t be in town for Thanksgiving this year.
People can drive up and pick up dinners in their cars 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Old Town Hall. No reservations are necessary. People can call 308-237-4255 on Nov. 24 or 25 to have meals delivered. The dinner is free, but donations are appreciated.
Volunteers will roast turkeys, starting before dawn, on grills behind the Old Town Hall. However, with no inside dining, cleanup will be minimal. Usually, teenagers from the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center mop the floors, but Currie said such details are still being worked out.
Crossroads dinner
Crossroads Mission Avenue decided to open its Thanksgiving meal to the community this year.
“We realize that many people have a wonderful holiday planned, but not everyone has that to look forward to. Many people have been isolated and alone in the past year, and the thought of spending this holiday season alone is a depressing and lonely one,” said Daniel Buller, executive director at Crossroads.
“For that reason, Crossroads would like to invite people to come and enjoy food and fellowship together and celebrate what God has given us as we share together and give thanks to him on Thanksgiving Day,” he added.
Crossroads is inviting the public to donate turkey, stuffing, potatoes and pumpkin pie. Food can be dropped off at Crossroads. Volunteer cooks are also needed. To volunteer, call Jake Ondrak at Crossroads 308-236-5688