Thanksgiving meals offered in Kearney at Old Town Hall, Crossroads Mission

This year, only registered volunteers will be permitted to help. Registration deadline is Nov. 24, but sign-up opened this week, and once slots are full, registration will close.

Unchanged will be the menu. It will include the old favorites of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, green beans, corn, gravy and pies. Currie is still looking for a volunteer to make about five pots of turkey gravy. The volunteer who normally does that won’t be in town for Thanksgiving this year.

People can drive up and pick up dinners in their cars 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Old Town Hall. No reservations are necessary. People can call 308-237-4255 on Nov. 24 or 25 to have meals delivered. The dinner is free, but donations are appreciated.

Volunteers will roast turkeys, starting before dawn, on grills behind the Old Town Hall. However, with no inside dining, cleanup will be minimal. Usually, teenagers from the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center mop the floors, but Currie said such details are still being worked out.

Crossroads dinner

Crossroads Mission Avenue decided to open its Thanksgiving meal to the community this year.