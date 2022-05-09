Thankful: After tangling with locomotive, Sydney Conner grateful for every moment

KEARNEY — Volleyball has been a large part of Sydney Conner’s life for as long as she can remember.

“Somewhere there’s a photo of me when I was very young sitting in a ball cart while my mom was running practice,” Sydney said.

Her passion for the sport has carried her far, to distant venues that tested the skills of Sydney and her teammates.

The most memorable of those venues, she said, was the Devaney Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Devaney is the court where the Nebraska Cornhuskers play some of the best matches in college volleyball, so it was an amazing experience for Sydney and her KCHS teammates to find themselves at the pinnacle of high school volleyball for the 2021 C-1 championship against the Lincoln Lutheran Warriors.

The Stars lost 3-1 to Lutheran, but the outcome wasn’t as important as the moment, Sydney said. “The other team was better and deserved to win, but what mattered to me was being there with all my friends.”

She said she was fortunate just to be on the court.

A few months earlier Sydney survived a car-train collision.

“The biggest thing I took from that crash was to be incredibly grateful for every moment,” she said.

On the day of the crash the morning sun had barely risen above the eastern horizon as Sydney headed to school. To reach Kearney from the Conner place west of town Sydney had to cross a set of three railroad tracks. The crossing she used had no gates or warning lights.

She looked up and down the tracks as she entered the crossing, but the sunrise blinded her, and then, as if out of nowhere, the yellow locomotive slammed into her small car.

“I compare what I saw to losing a fly ball in the sun,” she said.

The impact knocked the engine out from under the hood and caused other damage, but Sydney remained in the car.

Her various injuries were serious enough that people wondered whether she could recover for her final season of high school volleyball. She wanted to finish out the season with her friends, and play for her mother, Kris Conner, coach of the KCHS Stars.

“Having that bond with everyone is so special,” Sydney said about the team and her mother.

Sydney said she and her mother spent numerous afternoons, evenings and weekends together. While her mom coached Sydney did what every gym at does. She worked out, practiced and developed her skills. Later, volleyball meant trips to distant tournaments playing competitively.

The next step for Sydney involves collegiate volleyball. Playing at that level will take her away from Kearney, but not away from family.

Sydney will play for Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, where her older sister, Shayla spent her college career and earned All-American status. Shayla now is assistant coach for Washburn’s Chris Herron.

Sydney said she couldn’t be more excited. She will be competing to be the starting setter for one of the best Division II teams in the NCAA. The Ichabods were the national Division II runner up in 2021. Washburn competes against some of the best college programs in the United States, including MIAA conference opponents that include the University of Nebraska at Kearney Lopers.

Winning the starting setter role will be a challenge. For one thing, Sydney will be sharing a dorm room with teammates, including two setters.

Sydney said she learned a lot from her mother’s coaching and she’s confident her sister Shayla, will help her improve her game. Sydney also has some physical advantages. At 5 feet-11 inches she’s a bit taller than most setters. That height could give her an advantage defensively as a middle blocker, but she really needs to shine on offense.

As a setter, she will lead her team’s attack.

“The setter is the quarterback of the voll.eyball team. They run the offense and set players up for success,” Sydney said.

She’s been an honor roll student at KCHS, is a key club member, and performed community service baking for Crossroads Rescue Mission. She also has competed on the KCHS tennis team.

Sydney said the train crash cemented the importance of family with her. It also taught her to not take life for granted.

Going away to continue her volleyball career reminds her how fortunate it was that she and her mother could have the player-coach experience.

“From volleyball I’ve made a ton of lifelong friendships, and I’ve grown closer to my mom and sister. It’s helped me mentally,” she said.

At Washburn, Sydney will go from playing for her mother to playing for her sister.

“I want to be more flexible,” Sydney said. “My sister said that before I get there she wants me to be able to bend over and touch the floor.”

Sydney listed a couple of other goals.

“I want to be successful at Washburn,” she said, “And I want to grow as much as I can as a leader.”