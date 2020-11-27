 Skip to main content
'Thank You' video shows gratitude to those fighting COVID-19
'Thank You' video shows gratitude to those fighting COVID-19

Kearney Indivisible published a video Thursday, appropriately on Thanksgiving, featuring more than a dozen Kearneyites expressing gratitude for the city’s leaders, first responders, doctors and nurses — anyone involved in fighting COVID-19.

KEARNEY — After the Kearney City Council passed a mask ordinance last week, members of the Kearney Indivisible group knew that the process of making that decision and enforcing it would be no easy task.

So, while leaders are in the midst of sorting out the ordinance’s details and receiving criticism from some, Kearney Indivisible wanted to make sure to tell those leaders “thank you.”

The group published a video Thursday, appropriately on Thanksgiving, featuring more than a dozen Kearneyites expressing gratitude for the city’s leaders, first responders, doctors and nurses — anyone involved in fighting COVID-19.

While the trials of the pandemic have weighed on everyone, Kearney Indivisible member Lauren Bonk, who was involved in the video project, acknowledged that it hits hard for those on the front lines of coronavirus battle.

“I know that some of these people are not only experiencing the hardships of having to deal with (the pandemic), but they’re also having to interact with people who aren’t happy with what they’re doing,” Bonk said.

The City Council has received both support and criticism for the mask ordinance, which requires individuals use masks or facial coverings while at a business, event or location that is open to the public and where they cannot maintain 6 feet of distance. The ordinance is in effect through Feb. 23, unless the council extends it.

At the Nov. 17 meeting, 17 people spoke in opposition to the ordinance and five supported it.

Mayor Stan Clouse said he received 175 messages about the agenda item before the meeting with a majority asking the council to pass the ordinance.

“Within this specific group, (the mask ordinance) was really widely appreciated,” Bonk said. “We all knew the decision wasn’t an easy one to make and it certainly wasn’t going to be a universally popular one.”

The Kearney Indivisible group began in 2016, following the presidential election. Organizers described it as a “grassroots nonpartisan group that organizes efforts such as the March for Science, Keeping Families Together and other efforts.”

They hope this video provides some “tangible” form of support for Kearney’s leaders, from the council chambers to the hospital rooms.

“It’s one thing to trust that people appreciate what you are doing, it’s another to see and hear that people appreciate you,” Bonk said. “Hopefully, it will raise the morale of those who are being hit the hardest.”

