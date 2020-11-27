'Thank You' video shows gratitude to those fighting COVID-19

KEARNEY — After the Kearney City Council passed a mask ordinance last week, members of the Kearney Indivisible group knew that the process of making that decision and enforcing it would be no easy task.

So, while leaders are in the midst of sorting out the ordinance’s details and receiving criticism from some, Kearney Indivisible wanted to make sure to tell those leaders “thank you.”

The group published a video Thursday, appropriately on Thanksgiving, featuring more than a dozen Kearneyites expressing gratitude for the city’s leaders, first responders, doctors and nurses — anyone involved in fighting COVID-19.

While the trials of the pandemic have weighed on everyone, Kearney Indivisible member Lauren Bonk, who was involved in the video project, acknowledged that it hits hard for those on the front lines of coronavirus battle.

“I know that some of these people are not only experiencing the hardships of having to deal with (the pandemic), but they’re also having to interact with people who aren’t happy with what they’re doing,” Bonk said.