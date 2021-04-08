Texting, driving part of police campaign now through Sunday

KEARNEY — Law enforcement agencies nationwide, including Kearney Police Department, are reminding drivers today through Sunday about the dangers and consequences of texting and distracted driving.

The U Drive U Text U Pay Campaign is an annual campaign. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, between 2012 and 2019, 26,004 people died in crashes involving a distracted driver.

While fatalities from motor-vehicle crashes decreased slightly from 2018, distraction-related fatalities increased by 10%.

“Enforcement campaigns such as this aim to change behavior,” said KPD Chief Bryan D. Waugh. “Texting, messaging and other forms of distracted driving are increasing habits that put everyone at risk, even those of us in law enforcement. We want drivers to focus on the most important task: hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.”

KPD and NHTSA urge drivers to put their phones away when behind the wheel. If you need to text, pull over and do not drive while doing so.

KPD urges drivers to follow these safe-driving steps: