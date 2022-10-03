Texas Tenors perform at the Merryman Performing Arts Center

KEARNEY — JC Fisher gets up early in the morning.

“I’m not your typical musician,” he said during a 9 a.m. interview. “I’m a farm boy. I get up at about 5:30 every morning. I’m not your typical sleep-in guy.”

Fisher can operate on about four hours of sleep.

“I usually go to bed before anyone else,” he said. “Over the years I’ve been able to manage it. Sometimes I’ll get an afternoon nap if I get a chance.”

As a member of the Texas Tenors, Fisher contributes a grounded quality to the group, something the tenor sees as important to the strength of the trio.

“We all came from different background and styles of music,” he said. “I grew up on a farm where we had a bunch of cattle. I mostly listened to country music. When I went to college where I studied mostly classical techniques. Marcus grew up loving Broadway and pop music.”

The third member of the Texas Tenors, John Hagen, grew up with a background of classical music with parents who were choral directors.

“When we got together, the idea of the Texas Tenors was to bring the best music of all the genres together in one show,” Fisher said. “And when I say ‘genres,’ audience members will literally hear seven or eight different styles of music throughout the show. We might start with a country ballad with a classical twist, move to gospel, patriotic and then inspirational music. We probably won’t do any rap music in this show.”

Nebraska audiences can experience the music of the Texas Tenors at two shows, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. Tickets start at $39.

Something that ties all the music together — a personal connection.

“We’ve been doing this for 12 years,” Fisher said. “We’ve crossed paths with some of our heroes in the music industry. We’ve performed with Bill Medley and the Righteous Brothers in Branson, we shared a theater with the Gatlin Brothers, I’m friends with Lee Greenwood who wrote the famous song, ‘God Bless the U.S.A.,’ we met Kenny Rogers and we met Mickey Gilley — we’ve met all these famous people and we’ve put one of their best, most iconic songs in our show where they’ve ended up being standards.”

Most of those performers gave a stamp of approval on the arrangements used by the Texas Tenors.

“Every song we have in our show, we have it there for a reason,” Fisher said. “It’s not like, oh, we just picked some random song. We actually have a connection with the artists with almost every single song we sing in our show.”

The connection that Fisher and the other members of the Texas Tenors have with the artists extends out toward the audience as well.

“We have a certain demographic of our audience members and we cater to that,” he said. “We also try to stretch those boundaries a little bit, too, because we like to talk to our audience and have fun with them. One thing that people will say when they come to our show is, ‘Hey, we can tell that you guys really enjoy what you do. You guys really look like friends up there on the stage.’ Well, we don’t have to act because, even though we’re totally different types of tenors, we get along so great.”

The Texas Tenors perform with a four-piece backup band.

“They’re like our best friends, too,” he said. “And they’re amazing musicians.”

All of that adds to the chemistry on stage, a chemistry that works off stage as well.

“When people are out there watching the show and they see us having so much fun, they just can’t help but have fun,” Fisher said. “They leave in a good mood, no matter what mood our audience came with. They leave in a better mood and that’s one of our goals.”

In addition to bringing different styles and personalities to the stage, members of the Texas Tenors each bring a different expectation to the shows.

“For John, bringing integrity and justice to the music is the most important thing,” Fisher said. “He has a master’s degree in music, he taught music and he plays several instruments. Getting the music right is very important to him. Marcus loves performing. Bringing the performance aspect to the crowd is very important to him. For me, I just need a paycheck, man. No, I’m just kidding.”

For Fisher, he revels in the ability to travel and perform with his friends, something he calls his “dream job.”

“Yeah, there are hard parts of it with traveling and everything, but it’s an unbelievable job and we all enjoy it and we look forward to going to places like Kearney, Neb. It’s awesome. John went to grad school in Lincoln. When we go to places where there are connections, it’s really cool.”

The Texas Tenors formed in 2009 and appeared on “America’s Got Talent” where the group advanced to the top four finalists. In 2013, the group recorded a special for PBS with the Phoenix Symphony. The members won three Emmy Awards for the show.

Beyond the talent of the singers, Fisher understands how the three members come together to create a group that is stronger than its components.

“If we were all exactly the same, it would be kind of boring,” he said. “When you look at us on stage, we have totally different personalities. And I think that’s what makes it interesting.”

Fisher lives in Shawnee, Kan., where he works on old trucks as a hobby with one of his buddies. He plans to drive to Kearney for the shows on Tuesday.

“We’re going to drive to this gig and that’s always fun. I like to hit the road. Heck, I might just drive one of these old trucks to Kearney.”

A limited number of tickets remain for the 7 p.m. concert.

The Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney was recently granted financial support from Mid-America Arts Alliance for the performance of The Texas Tenors on Tuesday, October 4. M-AAA's grant making programs are made possible through partnerships with the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and the Nebraska Arts Council.