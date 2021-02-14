TestNebraska sites for COVID-19 see slight changes

KEARNEY — Some TestNebraska sites offering free COVID-19 tests have been amended slightly.

Free advance registration is required at TestNebraska.com or TestNebraska/com/es for Spanish.

No tests will be performed without an appointment.

Sites and times include:

- Kearney: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday, 8-8:30 a.m. Wednesday and 8-9:30 a.m. Friday in a tent at the North Annex of CHI Health Good Samaritan, 3323 Ave. A.

- Alma: 2-3 p.m. Mondays and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursdays at 717 N. Brown St.

- Cozad: 9-10 a.m. every other Wednesday (Feb. 17, March 3, 17 and 31) at the Volunteer and Rescue Building.

- Franklin: 9 a.m.-noon Mondays and Wednesdays at 1406 Q St.

- Gothenburg: 11 a.m.-noon every other Tuesday (Feb. 23, March 9, March 23) at YMCA/Gothenburg Health at 910 20th St.

- Holdrege: 8-10 a.m. Thursdays at the recycling center at 516 13th St.

- Minden: 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays at the Kearney County Fairgrounds.

The Test Nebraska hotline can be reached at 402-207-9377.

Call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154.