Testing increases as COVID case soar in Two Rivers district

Lutz said Two Rivers has worked closely with ICAP for the last 20 months regarding COVID at long-term care facilities, “and they’ve been such a huge help in preventing more (COVID) outbreaks in these facilities.”

Puckett added, “This is someone outside your facility who can offer constructive advice, look at your infection conrol plans, and more.”

In other topics:

n Puckett also talked the stress of caregivers. “I don’t think I have to tell anyone how taxed we have all been with the pandemic. We need to be aware of that and of how we are responding physically emotionally spiritually because of it.”

n The term “fully vaccinated” means having received one dose of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine, or two doses of the Moderna and Pfizer innoculations. The term “up-to-date” means having a booster shot along with those innoculations.

n Puckett called meth “the number one drug threat in rural and urban communities in Nebraska.” She said meth is a synthetic substance prepared in “mega-labs” by criminal organizations in Mexico. The purity and potency of the meth being brought into Nebraska is more than 90%.