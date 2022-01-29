Testing increases as COVID case soar in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — As COVID-19 cases soar, the number of people being tested at the Two Rivers Public Health Department test sites has soared, too.
Two Rivers is doing 100 tests a day two mornings a week at its site at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Tests are up 40% in January, Jeremy Eschliman, the health director at Two Rivers, said at the department’s weekly clinical conference.
This week, tests are confirming about 157 new cases of COVID a day, with the most in ages 20-40, but the positivity rate has dropped from 37% last week to 31% this week, according to Von Lutz, the Two Rivers clinical services supervisor.
Dr. Brady Beecham, a Lexington physician and a Two Rivers board member, said, “We need to recognize that COVID has found a home with us.”
Figures from local hospitals bear that out. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 21 COVID-19 patients Friday morning. Kearney Regional Medical Center had eight.
As she has in recent weeks, Beecham urged people to get the vaccine. She said some people are waiting to see more safety data before they get vaccines, “but we have years of data that the vaccines perform exceptionally well, yet we still have people dying in hospitals. This thing is not done. It still has secrets in store for us. What we thought would be a short story is turning into a long novel with multiple chapters.”
However, she added, “We understand our adversary (COVID) better than we did in the beginning.”
Currently, 38 adult patients are hospitalized with COVID in the Two Rivers region, which includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties. Five patients are on ventilators. No children were hospitalized with COVID as of Friday morning, according to Susan Puckett, the Two Rivers community health nurse.
subhead in story State pilot program
Two Rivers also introduced the Infection Control and Assessment Promotion program, a seven-year-old state initiative that is part of Nebraska Medicine, supported by the state Department of Health and Human Services and funded by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention grant.
ICAP has launched a new pilot program that aims to prevent infections of all kinds — not just COVID-19 — in schools, health centers, long-term care facilities, dental care facilities and more facilities.
It is offering free assessments of infection control practices such as hand-washing, respiratory infection control and environmental cleaning in those facilities. It also offers training programs for school nurses, secretaries, staff members and others. For more information, visit nebraskaICAP@nebraskamed.com.
Lutz said Two Rivers has worked closely with ICAP for the last 20 months regarding COVID at long-term care facilities, “and they’ve been such a huge help in preventing more (COVID) outbreaks in these facilities.”
Puckett added, “This is someone outside your facility who can offer constructive advice, look at your infection conrol plans, and more.”
In other topics:
n Puckett also talked the stress of caregivers. “I don’t think I have to tell anyone how taxed we have all been with the pandemic. We need to be aware of that and of how we are responding physically emotionally spiritually because of it.”
n The term “fully vaccinated” means having received one dose of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine, or two doses of the Moderna and Pfizer innoculations. The term “up-to-date” means having a booster shot along with those innoculations.
n Puckett called meth “the number one drug threat in rural and urban communities in Nebraska.” She said meth is a synthetic substance prepared in “mega-labs” by criminal organizations in Mexico. The purity and potency of the meth being brought into Nebraska is more than 90%.
In the last five years, the amount of meth seized by law enforcement has gone up 293%. In 2021 alone, 768 pounds of meth were seized in Nebraska, she said. Nationwide, such seizures have climbed 77% in the last five years.
“Meth is deadlier and cheaper, and that makes it very attractive to people who are suffering most from mental health problems, and to people with addictive behaviors who have fewer healthy resources to tap into. This is having a tragic impact on Nebraska families,” Puckett said.
n Preregistration is a must for anyone being tested for COVID. Registrants receive a consent ID number, which is needed to enter lab results. Two Rivers cannot look it up. Two Rivers offers free COVID testing 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 N Ave. Register for tests at trphd.org.