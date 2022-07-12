Test your Harry Potter knowledge at July's Kearney Public Library pub quiz

KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Library’s Pub Quiz will be held July 19 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Cunningham’s Journal.

Teams of one to six people will answer 30 trivia questions in one hour. The theme this month is “The Boy Who Lived: A Wizarding World of Harry Potter Quiz.” Questions will cover trivia from both the books and films. Smartphones aren’t allowed.

The team with the most correct answers wins a $50 gift card to Cunningham’s.

The event is held in the upstairs area of Cunningham’s Journal at 15 W. 23rd Street.

This month’s free question is: In Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone book, which four students have to accompany Hagrid into the Forbidden Forest for detention?

No registration is required.

For more information call the library at 308-233-3277.