 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Test your Harry Potter knowledge at July's Kearney Public Library pub quiz

  • 0

KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Library’s Pub Quiz will be held July 19 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Cunningham’s Journal.

Teams of one to six people will answer 30 trivia questions in one hour. The theme this month is “The Boy Who Lived: A Wizarding World of Harry Potter Quiz.” Questions will cover trivia from both the books and films. Smartphones aren’t allowed.

The team with the most correct answers wins a $50 gift card to Cunningham’s.

The event is held in the upstairs area of Cunningham’s Journal at 15 W. 23rd Street.

This month’s free question is: In Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone book, which four students have to accompany Hagrid into the Forbidden Forest for detention?

No registration is required.

For more information call the library at 308-233-3277.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

UN calls for change after report warns of vital species driven towards extinction

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News