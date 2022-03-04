 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Teresa Ibach seeks legislative District 44 seat

  • Updated
  • 0

KEARNEY — Teresa Ibach of Sumner announced this week she is seeking election to the Nebraska Legislature in the newly aligned Legislative District 44 which will be vacated by term-limited Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango.

Counties that make up District 44 include Gosper, Hayes, Dundy, Frontier, Hitchcock, Chase, Dawson and a portion of Perkins. Ibach filed her candidate paperwork with the Secretary of State earlier this week.

“I will bring a conservative perspective to the Legislature and will focus my efforts on issues impacting rural Nebraska, especially those of agriculture, natural resources and water, property tax relief and reform, education, and rural health care,” said Ibach. “I will be an advocate for our rural communities and for the families that live and work in those communities across District 44.”

Ibach is a lifelong resident of Dawson County with a degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She was a property manager for 28 years, and she and her husband live on the family farm near Sumner where they have a cow-calf operation and raise corn, soybeans, alfalfa and forage.

People are also reading…

Their grandchildren will be the seventh-generation members of the farming operation in their community.

According to her announcement, Ibach has a “heart for service and philanthropy” and currently serves on the Nebraska FFA Foundation Board, the Farm Bureau Foundation Board, Nebraskaland Foundation Board of Directors, and is a UNL trustee. She had previously served on boards for the Nebraska 4-H Foundation and the Lied Center for Performing Arts as well as the Kearney Area Community Foundation, Red Cross, and Chamber of Commerce board of directors. She also teaches Junior Achievement in Kearney Public Schools.

She and her husband, Greg, have been married 33 years. They have three adult children and two granddaughters.

Teresa Ibach mug

Teresa Ibach
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kearney's Faith Christian School eyes a Christian high school

Kearney's Faith Christian School eyes a Christian high school

In the next few weeks, every household in Kearney and within a 15-mile radius outside city boundaries will receive a survey inquiring about community interest in that idea, which has been explored by Faith Christian School’s board and an exploratory committee of parents, grandparents and retired teachers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians stand their ground as Russia defies global condemnation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News