Teresa Ibach seeks legislative District 44 seat

KEARNEY — Teresa Ibach of Sumner announced this week she is seeking election to the Nebraska Legislature in the newly aligned Legislative District 44 which will be vacated by term-limited Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango.

Counties that make up District 44 include Gosper, Hayes, Dundy, Frontier, Hitchcock, Chase, Dawson and a portion of Perkins. Ibach filed her candidate paperwork with the Secretary of State earlier this week.

“I will bring a conservative perspective to the Legislature and will focus my efforts on issues impacting rural Nebraska, especially those of agriculture, natural resources and water, property tax relief and reform, education, and rural health care,” said Ibach. “I will be an advocate for our rural communities and for the families that live and work in those communities across District 44.”

Ibach is a lifelong resident of Dawson County with a degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She was a property manager for 28 years, and she and her husband live on the family farm near Sumner where they have a cow-calf operation and raise corn, soybeans, alfalfa and forage.

Their grandchildren will be the seventh-generation members of the farming operation in their community.

According to her announcement, Ibach has a “heart for service and philanthropy” and currently serves on the Nebraska FFA Foundation Board, the Farm Bureau Foundation Board, Nebraskaland Foundation Board of Directors, and is a UNL trustee. She had previously served on boards for the Nebraska 4-H Foundation and the Lied Center for Performing Arts as well as the Kearney Area Community Foundation, Red Cross, and Chamber of Commerce board of directors. She also teaches Junior Achievement in Kearney Public Schools.

She and her husband, Greg, have been married 33 years. They have three adult children and two granddaughters.