Ten new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday by the Two Rivers Public Health Department

KEARNEY – Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday by the Two Rivers Public Health Department. They included five in Buffalo County, two in Dawson County and one each in Gosper, Kearney and Phelps counties.

Two Rivers has had 10,240 cases of COVID since March 20, 2020, and 118 deaths.

In the seven Two Rivers counties, 21.4 percent of the roughly 76,000 eligible people have been vaccinated, with 42,564 doses given. Currently, 16,236 people are fully vaccinated, including 61 percent of people over 65; and 5,423 people are partially vaccinated. For further details, see trphd.org.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had two COVID patients Friday morning. CHI Health Good Samaritan had four.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said 207,667 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 20, 2020, including 440 people Thursday, and 787,251 have tested negative. There have been 2,175 deaths statewide, including 16 reported Thursday.

DHHS said 105 people were hospitalized for COVID Friday morning, which is two fewer than Thursday morning.