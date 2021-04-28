Ten new cases of COVID-19 reported by Two Rivers in the last two days

KEARNEY –Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department in its seven-county region for the last two days.

Monday’s four new cases included two in Buffalo County, one in Dawson County and one in Kearney County. Tuesday’s six new cases were all in Buffalo County.

Two Rivers has recorded 10,541 cases of COVID-19, and 119 deaths, since March 20, 2020.

Wednesday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had two COVID patients. Kearney Regional Medical Center had none.

Two Rivers said 39.9% of the 76,100 people over age 16 in its seven-county area are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 409 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two days, but no deaths. Since March 20, 2020, the state has had 219,341 cases of COVID-19, and 2,242 deaths, while 817,480 people have tested negative. There were 130 people hospitalized with COVID statewide Wednesday morning, up six in the past two days.

Statewide, 41.5% of Nebraskans over age 16 — 615,027 people — are fully vaccinated.