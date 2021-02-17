Temps outside colder than Cash-Wa's coldest coolers

KEARNEY — Jeremy Hurt’s pickup grumbled at him when he twisted the ignition switch Tuesday.
“It’s not this cold too often, but obviously it has been this week,” Hurt said about dashing out to start his truck so it could warm up before driving into Kearney.
As the sun rose above the eastern horizon, the thermometer read -24 degrees — exactly 14 degrees colder than the Cash-Wa freezer warehouse where Hurt has worked the past 20 years.
When it comes to cold, Hurt knows his stuff, and he officially declared Tuesday as miserably cold.
Toss out Tuesday’s temperature, and most of this week’s frigid cold was just another day at the office for Hurt. He spends almost every workday in an industrial size deep freeze that’s an acre across with pallets of frozen food stacked 30 feet high.
Normally Cash-Wa’s freezer warehouse is kept at zero degrees, but it’s been so bitterly cold this week the warehouse temperature has dropped to minus-10 degrees.
“Thankfully the wind isn’t blowing,” Hurt said. He can stand the cold indoors, but 24 below zero?
Too cold. So cold it reminds him of growing up on the farm near Dannebrog.
It was career prep, said Hurt. “If there was work to do it didn’t matter what the temperature was because Dad wanted it done.”
Inside, the warehouse traffic looks like a Los Angeles freeway — minus the palm trees.
Sporty low-slung forklifts scoot back and forth transporting pallets of frozen products. Some of the pallets race through accordion doors in the wall of the freezer warehouse. In a split second a door rises, a forklift speeds through the opening, and then the door closes, trapping subarctic air inside.
At -10 degrees, Hurt said the warehouse isn’t too bad, especially if you wear the right insulated gear. It reminds him of his dog, a Husky named Hazel. “She’s really loving this week’s cold.”
Not so with Hurt.
He’s OK with the warehouse, but outdoors it’s a different story.
“This cold is hard on everything. I don’t know if you ever really acclimate to it,” he said. “What’s the difference between minus 20 and minus 24? Right now a place on a sunny beach would be great, I can’t lie.”