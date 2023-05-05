KEARNEY — CHI Health is accepting online applications until May 31 for its annual Health Care Career Camp.

The free day camp will be held 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 14 and 15 at CHI Health Good Samaritan at 10 E. 31st St.

High school students who will enter grades 10-12 in the fall, and are interested in exploring a health sciences career (excluding veterinary science and dentistry), are invited to apply.

Campers will take part in interactive learning experiences, hands-on activities and tours of more than 13 areas of the hospital.

In addition, health professionals will share their experiences, industry knowledge and recommendations for health care careers.

For more information or to apply, visit CHIhealth.com/CareerCamp.