KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Youth Advisory Board is accepting applications from students interested in serving on the board.

Students in grades 9-12 at Amherst, Elm Creek, Gibbon, Kearney Catholic, Pleasanton, Ravenna, SEM, Shelton and Kearney high schools can fill out an application at bcchp.org/yab-join.

Deadline for applications is April 30. Orientation for accepted applicants will take place May 21.

The Buffalo County YAB is governed by youth from across the county with support from adult mentors and Buffalo County Community Partners staff.

YAB members aim to be the voice for youth and create a brighter future. They discuss issues such as mental health, youth advocacy, alcohol, tobacco and drug abuse, stress relief and peer support.

In the current school year, the YAB hosted a community movie night, followed by a panel discussion about celebrating differences, fostering inclusiveness and promoting safe support systems.

YAB has connected students to mental health resources, and partnered with other youth organizations to advocate at the capitol for Youth Legislative Days.

“Young people need to know that there is a place for them where decisions are being made regarding them and the future of their communities. YAB is here to make sure their place is set,” Ellery Butterfield, BCCP youth coordinator, said.

For more information, visit bcchp.org/2030vision or call 308-865-2284.