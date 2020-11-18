 Skip to main content
Teens injured in rollover crash north of Miller
KEARNEY — Two teens were seriously injured Tuesday afternoon following a one-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday afternoon north of Miller.

Around 4 p.m. Ely Dehart, 14, of Ansley was driving a 2006 Chevrolet 1500 pickup east on 295th Road north of Miller, a gravel road, when he lost control after cresting a hill. The pickup ran off the road into the north ditch where it rolled, coming to rest near the south roadway edge, according to a Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office accident report.

Two occupants of the pickup were ejected. All three teens were sitting in the front seat of the pickup, the report indicated.

Dehart and two of his passengers, Tanner Lechleitner, 16, of rural Amherst and Kayden Miller, 14, of rural Oconto were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan where late this morning Dehart was listed in critical condition. Lechleitner was listed in serious condition. Miller was treated and released.

According to the accident report, none of the teens were restrained. The pickup was a total loss.

