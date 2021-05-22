 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen who allegedly barricaded himself in plane at Grand Island Airport federally charged
0 comments
top story

Teen who allegedly barricaded himself in plane at Grand Island Airport federally charged

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Tyler Caudill, accused of barricading himself in a plane May 4 at Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island, was indicted Friday by a federal grand jury for the District of Nebraska.

The 19-year-old Phillips man was one of 21 defendants charged in 20 unsealed indictments returned by the grand jury.

Tyler Caudill

Tyler Caudill

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Caudill is charged with being an unlawful user in possession of a firearm. The maximum possible penalty if he’s convicted is 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

Caudill allegedly entered the eight-person aircraft the day after he tried to gain entry to Kearney High School.

The pilot found Caudill sleeping in the two-engine jet, which is owned by Menards. The pilot took an AR-15 .223 and a bag from the plane before police were summoned to the Grand Island airport.

The AR-15 was not loaded, but police did find ammunition on the plane after Caudill was taken away.

Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News