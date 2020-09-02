Teen on bicycle injured after collision near Kearney High School

KEARNEY — A 16-year-old teen was transported to a Kearney hospital today with non-life threatening injuries following a bicycle-vehicle crash near Kearney High School.
According to police radio traffic, a vehicle was turning onto 27th Avenue from 11th Street when it collided with the male teen on a bicycle. The collision was low-impact, scanner traffic indicated.
Names of those involved in the crash and the teen's medical condition are unclear.
