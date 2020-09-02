 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen on bicycle injured after collision near Kearney High School
top story

Teen on bicycle injured after collision near Kearney High School

  • Updated
Only $5 for 5 months

KEARNEY — A 16-year-old teen was transported to a Kearney hospital today with non-life threatening injuries following a bicycle-vehicle crash near Kearney High School.

According to police radio traffic, a vehicle was turning onto 27th Avenue from 11th Street when it collided with the male teen on a bicycle. The collision was low-impact, scanner traffic indicated.

​Names of those involved in the crash and the teen's medical condition are unclear.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

About 25 bison still loose
Local News

About 25 bison still loose

  • Updated

According to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office, approximately 50 were rounded up Thursday and returned to Valley View Feeders. Phelps County Sheriff Gene Samuelson believed about 100 would be back at the feedlot by Friday evening.

Rowdies root from afar
Local News

Rowdies root from afar

The Kearney High student section, the Rowdies, found another way to support the KHS football team by standing on a hill across University Drive from Ron and Carol Cope Stadium as the Bearcats opened their season against Lincoln Southeast Friday night at Foster Field.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News