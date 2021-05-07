 Skip to main content
Teen hits empty house in Miller with pickup; minor injuries reported
Teen hits empty house in Miller with pickup; minor injuries reported

MILLER — A Miller house sustained an estimated $20,000 damage Monday night after being hit by a pickup.

Around 9:10 p.m. a 2004 Dodge pickup was traveling east on U.S. Highway 40 when it left the roadway, went through a ditch, crossed North Sixth Street in Miller and hit an unoccupied house, said Sgt. Brad Hall of the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, a 16-year-old Amherst teen, was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney where he was treated and released. The exact cause of the crash couldn’t be determined, Hall said.

Damage to the house is estimated at $20,000.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be involved in the incident.

