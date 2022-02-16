Technology to enhance dispatchers’ ability to receive 911 calls from cell phones, devices faster

KEARNEY — The technology that carried the first 911 calls to dispatchers barely could help victims to help themselves.

However, with advances in technology, tomorrow’s 911 calls will have all of the characteristics of how people communicate today and will share data through mobile and digital devices.

That means dialing 911 will allow people at both ends of the call the ability to share richer, more detailed data — such as videos, images and texts with 911 call centers.

Today at the Kearney/Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center, some of the Nebraskans playing a critical role in the implementation of NextGen 911 paused to celebrate their achievements and tell about their progress.

One of the leaders in the NextGen 911 push, Buffalo County Sheriff Neil Miller, said the state’s largest advances are happening in what’s called the South-Central/Panhandle Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) Region.

“This is an exciting day for 911 in Nebraska,” Miller said. “Those dispatchers are going to see livestreaming video from the scene. These are the kinds of things we’re going to be doing.”

Miller chairs Nebraska’s 911 Service System Advisory Committee. “We have transitioned our first region of PSAPs from the current legacy 911 system of copper wire to the new NextGen 911 Emergency Services Network or ESInet.”

What this means, Miller said, is that by connecting the PSAPs of the South Central/Panhandle region to the ESI network the state has put the foundation of NextGen 911 in place.

The technology enhances dispatchers’ ability to receive 911 calls from mobile phones and devices, as well as receive text messages and faster, more accurate caller location information.

Once NextGen 911 is implemented, emergency service providers will reap more benefits from FirstNet. NextGen 911 allows the public to send important data to call centers and enables EMS professionals to make mission critical decisions because they have access to such rich data.

NextGen 911 already is being upgraded in many communities.

Implementation of NextGen 911 varies nationwide. Some states haven’t begun planning, but others, including Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont and Indiana, have completed the initial transition to NextGen 911.

Twenty of the 22 PSAPs of the South Central/Panhandle region now are receiving calls via a secure IP network — the backbone of NextGen 911 services.

“The last two PSAPs in our region will join us in the coming weeks,” Miller said. “As we continue with the implementation process, we will add additional NextGen 911 services to geospatial call routing, pictures and video. These services are not yet available, but will be integrated into the system as we continue to build out the network across the state.”

Miller said the plan is to have all the PSAP regions connected to the ESInet by the end of 2022.

“We are excited about this first big step and look forward to sharing additional information with you as we bring more of Nebraska’s PSAPs online and add additional NextGen 911 services,” he said.