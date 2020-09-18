Technology next frontier for Kearney's growth

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Last fall when Compute North broke ground in Kearney’s Tech oNE Crossing tech park, the Minnesota firm planned to consume 30 megawatts of electricity at any given time.

Since then, Compute North has achieved that projection, and the focus now is to funnel even more energy to Tech oNE to capitalize on the surging interest in the next generation of data centers, said Darren Robinson, president of the Economic Development Council of Buffalo County.

“Compute North wants to expand to 100 megawatts, which is the equivalent of all of Kearney on a peak day,” Robinson told the Kearney Sertoma Club in a presentation earlier this week. He said recruiting technology businesses to Kearney now is the focus of his organization.

At 30 megawatts, the data center’s electrical demand equals that of one of Kearney’s major manufacturers, Robinson said. Leaping to 100 megawatts would put Compute North’s demand at the same level as the entire city.

Why does a data center that occupies just 5 acres, employs only a handful of people and cost only a fraction of the colossal data centers in the metro-Omaha area need so much power?