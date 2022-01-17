Technology, boss, allow for joyous Christmas at home

Last month, I circled the globe like Santa Claus. In 27 days, I drove 2,960 miles through nine states visiting family for Christmas. It was a gift of our modern age, when technology can link us thousands of miles away.

The idea began quietly with an email invitation to my cousin’s 50th wedding anniversary party in suburban Indianapolis Dec. 10, a Friday. On Dec. 11, my niece’s husband Andre would star as Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol” at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. And on Dec. 12, my twin sister Martha and I could celebrate our birthday together one day early. She is Andre’s mother-in-law, and she’d be in Muncie, too.

The idea tugged at me. I said no, then yes. Then no, then yes. But life is short, and good times are too sweet to miss, so I shoved worries of snow aside and decided to make the 1,600 round-trip long-weekend drive to Muncie.

The only caveat: just 10 days later, on Dec. 23, I would turn around and head east again, flying home to Cleveland for Christmas. I would then rent a car and drive 325 miles to my daughter’s home in Aldie, Virginia. I’d fly back to Kearney on Jan. 2.