Tech-savvy teens help Kearney seniors master laptops, cell phones

KEARNEY — Two weeks ago, after Robin Smith accidentally washed his flip-phone in the laundry, he felt like throwing his next phone through a window.

He had a new phone, but he couldn’t figure out how to use it. Finally, he found willing tutors at the Peterson Senior Activity Center.

Three Kearney High School students — juniors James Padgett and Oscar Hanson and senior Ryan Abels — visit the center from 4 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays to help baffled seniors figure out how to use their cell phones and laptops. Their expertise is free.

“We find joy in working with the seniors here,” Padgett said. “Typically, their problems are minor and can be fixed with the press of a button or looking in the settings app. Once we had a problem we weren’t sure about, but we looked it up online and found a solution.”

The teens are patient as they help the older generation find their way through passwords, websites and much more.

“Technology is so pervasive nowadays that it’s important for people to learn to use devices," Padgett said. "I’m not around many people who aren’t good with technology, so just talking to people who have no idea what they’re doing, I can see it’s a huge problem. They are clueless as to what half this stuff is, so it’s great that we’re able to help them.”

An average of two to five people show up every week. No reservations are required.

Deb Eirich, the city’s senior services coordinator, said Padgett contacted the senior center last spring offering computer assistance. She eagerly agreed. The center offered informal one-on-one technology mentoring several years ago, but that stopped during the pandemic.

“I’ve grown up with this, but for older people, it’s like learning a new language,” Padgett said. Not long ago, he and his friends helped a woman transfer pictures from a family reunion into her computer.

“As we worked, she told me stories about her family, and it was a great experience. It brings me joy to see happiness on their faces after I’ve solved an issue,” he added.

Padgett said he hasn't thought to ask whether their efforts might count toward the high school’s required community service. He and his friends simply enjoy assisting people.

The seniors, in turn, are delighted that the young people are there. Smith, for one, said his new phone left him "so frustrated."

“I grew up with a phone on the wall. Now this comes along. It’s a handy thing, but I probably don’t use it enough. I often throw my cell phone in my truck and forget it’s there. I’d probably drive over it if I weren’t careful,” he said.

He said his new phone has a three-year guarantee, but “I know I’ll break it before the three years are up.”

Linda Burns, 86, described herself as a “computer dummy” as she watched Hanson fix four problems she had using her 10-year-old laptop last week. At one point, Padgett sat down to help, too.

When the teens finished, Burns slapped her hands on her knees with excitement. “Thank you!” she said. “What would I do without you?’”

She said her laptop is probably “an antique to them” but “I wanted to know how to get on (Facebook) Marketplace, and he showed me. I do email and Facebook and write letters on it. Now I can sell things and play games. I want to learn how to play computer solitaire, too.”

Hanson, who knows the intricacies of both PCs and Apple products, said, “Sometimes I learn stuff as well.”

Smith, meanwhile, was slowly getting the gist of his new phone. “I was so goofed up. I don’t think there’s a dot between my name. I had friends help me, but I was so confused. I think I’m still lost, but I don’t know. Is everyone as dumb as I am?”

As Abels helped Smith create a new password, he compared learning new technology to learning how to ride a bike. “It’s always hard at first, but then you learn it, and then you always know how to do it,” he said.

“I was so confused,” Smith said. “I tried to fix it, but I don’t want to mess it up a second time. Do I need a period between my first and last names when I create my ID?” he asked Abels.

“You can, but it doesn’t matter,” Abels said.

Meanwhile, Burns smiled as she packed up her laptop. “I thought I’d stump these kids with this antique, but I failed," she said. "I didn’t want them to tell me to buy a new one. They didn't. What would I do without them?”