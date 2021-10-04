TeamMates celebrates 23 years of mentoring; more volunteers needed

KEARNEY — Dancing and delicious desserts combined for a tasty Dessert Wars, a mentor recruiting event Wednesday evening for TeamMates Mentoring Program.

Attendees sampled an assortment of desserts and voted for their favorite. Kimberly Rahe and her caramel sauce was the winner.

Also, Encore Performing Arts Studio’s Amariah Gesinski and her husband Josh offered a mini-dance lesson. Two couples participated. They were Jaci Pohl, a TeamMates board member, and Eugene Bichlmeier of Hits 106; and DeMoine Adams and 2021 Miss Nebraska Morgan Holen. Adams is a former standout University of Nebraska football player who is now involved in TeamMates.

Now in its 23rd year in Nebraska, the TeamMates program matches sixth-grade students with an adult mentor. They meet once a week at school during school hours to shoot basketballs, do a craft, play board games or just visit.

Throughout the year, the mentors and students gather together for fun group activities. “This way, the mentors and mentees are able to connect off campus and do fun things,” said Megan Moore, a mentor and program coordinator.

“We have 35 kids in the program, but we need 25 more mentors,” she said.