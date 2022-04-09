Team sign-ups begin for Kearney's Community Olympic Games

KEARNEY — Team registrations currently are being accepted for the 26th annual Community Olympic Games, sponsored by CHI Health Good Samaritan and the city of Kearney Park and Recreation Department.

The games are scheduled for June 24-26, and are for people 18 years of age and older. Teams are comprised of 10-30 people.

Some of the events include obstacle course, tug-of-war, softball, bowling, sand sculpture building, spikeball and swimming.

May 12 is the registration deadline; however, only the first 32 teams will be accepted.

Contact the Kearney Park and Recreation Office, at 308-237-4644, for an entry packet.