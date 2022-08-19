Taylor Scott brings funk and blues at Cunningham’s Journal

KEARNEY — The members of the Taylor Scott Band can shred on just about any song. They have the ability to improvise and create a unique sound live on stage.

“Sometimes we get carried away with playing all the notes and blazing through everything because we can,” he said in an interview from his home in Denver. “But I really value musicians like B.B. King. Putting ‘soul’ into it and making choices to play for people and not just yourself, sometimes that means playing one note — what’s best for the music — instead of being the showoff or hauling ass to the other end of the field.”

In a video online, front man Taylor Scott holds a sustained note over chord changes supported by his band. The guitarist talked about the difference of that note and a note played by a less experienced musician.

“Sometimes it means taking your time,” Scott said. “Many of my favorite musicians rest on the simplicity of something. The way you play something can be super impactful. Like B.B., nobody plays like he does, that sound he makes, but it’s also very simple in a technical way. There’s a lot going on with every note he plays.”

Scott admires that approach and uses it in his music, remembering to avoid blazing through the songs.

“But that said, we like to ‘throw down,’ too,” he said. “I like to think of the guitar as a singer. Nobody wants to listen to a singer just constantly blaze. You want to hear a singer ‘tell’ you something. I try to think of my instrument more like that than just a guitar.”

Scott will bring his quartet, playing what he calls ‘heavy funk and soul mixed with rock ‘n’ roll,’ to Kearney for an 8 p.m. show Saturday at Cunningham’s Journal. The band will be returning back to Denver after a swing through the Midwest starting in Chicago.

The Taylor Scott Band mostly plays original music, something his website describes as a “hybrid of roots-rock, funk, soul and troubadour-style Americana.” Longtime Los Lobos member Steve Berlin produced the Taylor Scott Band’s third album, “The Hang.”

After growing up in Cheyenne, Wyo., with a diet of country music, Scott began exploring rebellious, guitar-driven rock ‘n’ roll. By the age of 16, he found a new love — old-school blues. That lead to a stint with blues legend Otis Taylor for a whirlwind of international tour dates.

On his website, Scott wrote, “It changed my trajectory. Otis was a blues artist who defied and disregarded blues purism. He didn’t see himself as belonging to one genre; he just saw himself as a songwriter, and that had a big impact on me.”

Taylor Scott Band at Cunningham's Journal What: Taylor Scott Band performs When: 8 p.m. Saturday Where: Cunningham’s Journal at 15 W. 23rd St. Contact: TaylorScottMusic.com

When it comes to Scott’s musical style, he always remembers an important concept: tension and release.

“Especially as a soloist, tension and release is important,” he said. “We improvise a lot. We have a song form, and then in the middle we just jam and improvise and take the song where it goes. With tension and release, you feel that anticipation. You know something is coming after this long, sustained note.”

And even though he can shred through solos, Scott remembers to keep it “street simple” and avoid “playing over his head.”

“It’s not necessarily impactful if you’re just flying over everybody’s head all the time, even though it’s OK to freak them out a little bit,” he said. “I try to keep it relatable for the folks.”

At the age of 13, Scott saw B.B. King for the first time. Growing up in Wyoming limited his access to black music.

“I had to go and find it in other ways,” Scott said. “I remember the first time I saw B.B., I had just never heard anybody play music in that way. I grew up in a household that played country music, and I love country now, but at the time it wasn’t what was doing it for me, you know?”

Scott lists The Allman Brothers, Guy Clark and The Meters as points of inspiration.

“I’m drawing from the greats,” Scott said. “If you’re a writer, you’re going to always be drawing from Hemingway, Oscar Wilde or whatever the case may be. But we have to put it here, now. I try to embody the presence in this moment and not try to be retro or throwback. That stuff gets a little old. I get it. You’re the modern Sam Cooke for people who don’t know who Sam Cooke is.”

Scott avoids the idea of throwback music, songs that rely too heavily on an original form.

“I want it to sound like it came out now, like it’s influenced and informed by the real music, the great music,” he said. “I don’t want it to sound like it’s supposed to happen in the ‘70s. I want to keep it here, now, but still have all those great influences.”

In a live performance, Scott keeps focused on the music.

“Some people like to say, oh, the audience is the most important thing,” he said. “But I’m always trying to ‘serve’ the music. I never want to dumb it down. And then you get people who get a little heady about that and get a little overly serious and make it not fun for everyone on stage and the audience as well. I want to remember what Gil Scott-Heron called the ‘vibe-mosphere,’ the energy of what’s going on in the room, that connection between the people on stage and the people off. That stuff is really important to me.”

As a band leader, Scott keeps that in mind when picking members of his group. He wants to know what music each member can bring to the stage — and the show.

“I don’t like snooty energy,” he said. “Even though I said the music is the most important thing, I don’t like snootiness. I’d say the music and the connection in the room; they’re both the most important thing. Really, we have to connect together first, or we can’t do anything for you as an audience.”