Taxes too high? Buffalo County official says verify valuation on file with county assessor

All protests must be heard by July 25.

Skinner said her office mailed white envelopes with notices of preliminary valuations to 25,000 property owners. After the mailing, the assessor’s office worked with owners of 370 properties to update information on their declarations.

Skinner said correcting the information will be a more permanent fix for property owners who worked with her office, and it could help reduce the number of valuation protests that are heard.

“The majority of people who contacted us this year had some updating done,” Skinner said. She said owners who aren’t satisfied with their valuations after working on corrections with the assessor’s office still have the right to file a protest.

Last year, a total of 1,125 protests were heard in Buffalo County. That number represented a decline of about 43% compared to 2019, when 1,982 protests were heard.

Reducing protest numbers has been a goal for Buffalo County, which was averaging 2,100 protests annually. That was consistently more protests than other Nebraska counties.