KEARNEY — Ask Roy Meusch to explain what his Buffalo County Assessor’s Office does and he’ll tell you the story of three friends going out to dinner.

“The first guy is on a tight budget so he orders just a hot dog,” Meusch says. “The next guy spends a little more and orders a hamburger. The third guy is in the celebrating mood and orders a T-bone.”

Meusch said it’s the assessor’s job to divide the cost of dinner so that each of the three friends pays their fair share of the ticket.

Fairly dividing out the cost of a restaurant meal is easy enough, but with schools, counties, municipalities and other governing subdivisions needing property taxes to cover their costs for personnel, buildings, equipment and services, achieving fairness is difficult, Meusch said, especially because fairness is in the eye of the beholder.

What’s fair to one property owner may not seem fair to another, but Meusch said the Assessor’s Office has worked hard this year to be as fair and accurate as possible when determining the tax valuation of the 25,000 properties in the county. Together, those properties are worth an estimated $6.7 billion.

“Right now the estimate in growth for Buffalo County will be somewhere around 11%,” Meusch said. However, that percentage of growth doesn’t apply to every property. For example, irrigated cropland increased significantly, by about 15%.

Individually, tax valuations can swing considerably, based on market value and the accuracy of information on various properties. When a homeowner adds a garage or finishes a basement, it increases the market value of that property along with its tax valuation.

Meusch said he and his office staff spent considerable time during the past year updating and correcting valuations. Most of the time, that process meant talking with property owners, reviewing info on file about their properties and updating files.

Working with the public paid off during the past several weeks when property owners could protest their tax valuations. In recent years there were thousands of protests heard. The high point was reached in 2019 when Buffalo County property owners lodged 2,700 protests.

The protest volume was so great in recent years the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners hired professional referees to hear the protests. The approach changed this year when the County Board abandoned the referee approach and heard protests themselves.

Rather than thousands, there were just 305 protests this year.

Ivan Klein of Gibbon, who chairs the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners, said hearing protests can be tedious and time consuming, but it helps to achieve accuracy and fairness.

All seven commissioners heard protests, Klein said. “We listen to them and discuss whether the valuation needs to be raised or lowered.”

Klein attributed the significant decline in protests to the Assessor’s Office working with property owners before protest season. “Our assessor is doing an excellent job explaining to people how he’s arriving at the values.”

Meusch sat in on every protest hearing. He agreed with Klein that fewer property owners filed for protests because they talked things over with the assessor’s office prior to protest season. The office also reassessed properties in Kearney and every smaller town or village and developed depreciation tables to help determine new valuations.

Meusch said he’s working hard to educate property owners about the valuation process. In particular, he wants owners to understand that valuations, alone, do not determine how much property owners will owe in taxes. The largest determining factor, he said, is how much governing bodies spend.

He said that the 11% increase in the county’s overall tax base potentially could cause tax levies to drop, but a lot will be determined by the budgets for schools, the county and municipal government.

The assessor’s office has until Aug. 20 to certify new tax bases for the various taxing entities. Property owners will have a clearer idea sometime in September when budgets are complete. Based on the individual budgets and tax bases, the county board will certify levies sometime before Oct. 15.

That’s when property owners will get a clear idea whether they can afford to dine on T-bones or if hot dogs will keep the tax man away.

“All I can do is make sure we divide the dinner ticket fairly,” Meusch said.