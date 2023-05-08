Peterson Senior Activity Center

Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney

Phone: 308-233-3278

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events.

Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or emailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.

Lunch cost: $7.50 dine-in for those under 60; $8 for takeout. $5.50 suggested dining-in donation for those 60 and older; $6 for takeout. Cash (exact amount), a check or a pre-paid punch card are accepted.

Lunch menu:

Tuesday: Salisbury steak

Wednesday: Chicken cordon bleu

Thursday: Hot beef sandwich

Friday: Tempura shrimp

May 15: Creamed turkey over biscuit

Activities:

TUESDAY:

8:30 a.m. Motivated Men

9:15 a.m. Dedicated Dames

9:15 a.m. Stronger Seniors: Balance and posture

10:30 a.m. Pickleball

1:30-3:30 p.m. Music jam

4-5 p.m. Tech help

5:15 p.m. Burgers and pitch

WEDNESDAY:

9:30-11:30 a.m. COVID-19 shot clinic

9:30 a.m. Cardio drumming

12:15 p.m. KHS Chamber Jazz Band

1 p.m. Quirky Quilters

1 p.m. Mandala class

1:15 p.m. 10-pt. pitch

4:30 p.m. Ukulele class

THURSDAY:

8:30 a.m. Motivated Men

9:15 a.m. Dedicated Dames

9:15 a.m. Stronger Seniors: Toning ball

1 p.m. Gentle yoga

1:15 p.m. Pinochle, mah jongg

1:30 p.m. Shuffleboard tournament

5:30 p.m. Yoga

FRIDAY:

9 a.m. Movie: “80 for Brady”

9 a.m. Beginner line dance

10 a.m. Advanced line dance

1 p.m. Movie: “80 for Brady”

1:15 p.m. 10-pt. pitch

MAY 15:

9:30 a.m. Cardio drumming

12:15 p.m. City update with Mayor Clouse

1:15 p.m. Drop-in watercolor, pinochle, cribbage

5 p.m. Burgers and bunco

Phelps County Senior Citizen Center

Location: 416 Garfield St., Holdrege

Phone: 308-995-5345

Handibus number: 308-995-6788 ($1 per ride)

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Lunch: Must be reserved by 10 a.m. for that day. Call 308-995-5345.

Lunch served inside 11:30 a.m. Drive-thru lunches available 11:45 a.m. to noon.

Suggested donation is $5 for those under 60, and $4 for those 60 and over.

Grab & go and delivery meals include a 50-cent charge for containers. Meal tickets are available with this cost included. Call 308-995-5345.

Lunch menu:

Tuesday: Fried chicken

Wednesday: Ham and turkey wraps

Thursday: Chicken fried steak

Friday: Mexican lasagna

May 15: Goulash

ACTIVITIES:

TUESDAY:

11 a.m. to noon: Blood pressure checks

THURSDAY:

9 a.m. Governing board

MAY 15:

1 p.m. Quilting