Peterson Senior Activity Center
Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney
Phone: 308-233-3278
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events.
Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or emailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.
Lunch cost: $7.50 dine-in for those under 60; $8 for takeout. $5.50 suggested dining-in donation for those 60 and older; $6 for takeout. Cash (exact amount), a check or a pre-paid punch card are accepted.
A salad lunch can be ordered if the order is placed no later than 24 hours in advance. No exceptions.
Website: www.cityofkearney.org
Lunch menu:
Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce
Tuesday: Turkey pot pie
Wednesday: Pot roast
Thursday: Paprika chicken
Friday: Tortellini and ham
Activities:
MONDAY:
9:30 a.m. Cardio drumming
1:15 p.m. Drop in watercolor, pinochle, cribbage
TUESDAY:
8:30 a.m. Motivated Men
9:15 a.m. Stronger Seniors: Stretch
9:15 a.m. Dedicated Dames
1-2 p.m. Tech help
1:30 p.m. Bridge lessons
1:30-3:30 p.m. Music jam
WEDNESDAY:
9:30 a.m. Cardio drumming
9:30 a.m. Pole walking
9:30 a.m. COVID shot clinic
1 p.m. Quirky Quilters
1 p.m. Writers group
1:15 p.m. 10-pt pitch
THURSDAY:
8:30 a.m. Motivated Men
9:15 a.m. Stronger Seniors: Core strength
9:15 a.m. Dedicated Dames
Noon: Kearney Live Music Art Hansen
1 p.m. Gentle yoga
1:30 p.m. Mah jongg
1:30 p.m. Pinochle tournament
FRIDAY:
9 a.m. Movie: “Moving On”
9:30 a.m. Pole walking
1 p.m. Movie: “Moving On”
1:15 p.m. 10-pt. pitch
Phelps County Senior Citizen Center
Location: 416 Garfield St., Holdrege
Phone: 308-995-5345
Handibus number: 308-995-6788 ($1 per ride)
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday
Lunch: Must be reserved by 10 a.m. for that day. Call 308-995-5345.
Lunch served inside 11:30 a.m. Drive-thru lunches available 11:45 a.m. to noon.
Suggested donation is $5 for those under 60, and $4 for those 60 and over.
Grab & go and delivery meals include a 50-cent charge for containers. Meal tickets are available with this cost included. Call 308-995-5345.
Lunch menu:
Monday: Meat loaf
Tuesday: Fried chicken
Wednesday: Ham and turkey wraps
Thursday: Chicken fried steak
Friday: Ham-potato bologna (Swedish Day dinner)
ACTIVITIES:
TUESDAY:
China painters
11 a.m. to noon: Blood pressure checks
THURSDAY:
9 a.m. Governing board
FRIDAY:
Noon: Swedish Day dinner; crowning of king and queen after lunch; $6 per person
SATURDAY:
Noon-3 p.m. Pie and ice cream social fundraiser; freewill donation