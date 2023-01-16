Tasty lunches offered at senior centers this week in Kearney, Holdrege

Peterson Senior Activity Center
Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney
Phone: 308-233-3278
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events.
Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or e-mailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.
Lunch cost: $7.50 dine-in for those under 60; $8 for takeout. $5.50 suggested dining-in donation for those 60 and older; $6 for takeout. Cash (exact amount), a check or a pre-paid punch card are accepted.
Website: www.cityofkearney.org
Lunch menu:
Tuesday: BBQ pulled pork
Wednesday: Bacon artichoke chicken breast
Thursday: Tempura shrimp
Friday: Turkey
Jan. 23: Chicken tenders
Activities:
TUESDAY:
8:30 a.m. Motivated Men
9:15 a.m. Dedicated Dames
9:15 a.m. Stronger Seniors: Balance and posture
2:15-4:15 p.m. Music Jam
4-5 p.m. Tech help desk
WEDNESDAY:
9:30 a.m. Cardio drumming
Noon: Kearney Live Music
1:15 p.m. 10-pt. pitch
4:30 p.m. Ukulele club
5:30 p.m. Tabata walk
THURSDAY:
8:30 a.m. Motivated Men
9:15 a.m. Dedicated Dames
9:15 a.m. Stronger Seniors: Toning ball
1 p.m. Gentle yoga
1:15 p.m. Mah jongg
1:30 p.m. Pinochle tournament
5:30 p.m. Yoga
FRIDAY:
9 a.m. Movie: “Ticket to Paradise”
9 a.m. Beginner line dance
10 a.m. Advanced line dance
1 p.m. Movie: “Ticket to Paradise”
1:15 p.m. 10-pt. pitch
JAN. 23:
9:30 a.m. Cardio drumming
1 p.m. Widow coffee
1:15 p.m. Drop-in watercolor, pinochle, cribbage
5:30 p.m. Tabata walk
Phelps County
Senior Citizen Center
Location: 416 Garfield St., Holdrege
Phone: 308-995-5345
Handibus number: 308-995-6788 ($1 per ride)
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
Lunch: Must be reserved by 10 a.m. for that day. Call 308-995-5345.
Lunch served inside 11:30 a.m. Drive-thru lunches available 11:45 a.m. to noon.
Suggested donation is $5 for those under 60 and $4 for those 60 and over.
Grab & go and delivery meals include a 50-cent charge for containers. Meal tickets are available with this cost included. Call 308-995-5345.
Lunch menu:
Tuesday:
Wednesday: Smothered pork chops
Thursday: Roast beef
Friday: Texas chili burger
Jan. 23: Tater tot casserole
ACTIVITIES:
WEDNESDAY:
8:30-11:30 a.m. Monthly Kearney trip
THURSDAY:
9 a.m. Governing board
JAN. 23:
12:30 p.m. Assemble newsletter
1 p.m. Quilting
