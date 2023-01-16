 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Tasty lunches offered at senior centers this week in Kearney, Holdrege

  • 0



Being sufficiently hydrated has been linked with a lower risk of developing chronic diseases, dying early or being biologically older than your chronological age, according to a new study. CNN senior medical correspondent Elizabeth Cohen has more.

Peterson Senior Activity Center

Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney

Phone: 308-233-3278

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events.

Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or e-mailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.

Lunch cost: $7.50 dine-in for those under 60; $8 for takeout. $5.50 suggested dining-in donation for those 60 and older; $6 for takeout. Cash (exact amount), a check or a pre-paid punch card are accepted.

People are also reading…

Website: www.cityofkearney.org

Lunch menu:

Tuesday: BBQ pulled pork

Wednesday: Bacon artichoke chicken breast

Thursday: Tempura shrimp

Friday: Turkey

Jan. 23: Chicken tenders

Activities:

TUESDAY:

8:30 a.m. Motivated Men

9:15 a.m. Dedicated Dames

9:15 a.m. Stronger Seniors: Balance and posture

2:15-4:15 p.m. Music Jam

4-5 p.m. Tech help desk

WEDNESDAY:

9:30 a.m. Cardio drumming

Noon: Kearney Live Music

1:15 p.m. 10-pt. pitch

4:30 p.m. Ukulele club

5:30 p.m. Tabata walk

THURSDAY:

8:30 a.m. Motivated Men

9:15 a.m. Dedicated Dames

9:15 a.m. Stronger Seniors: Toning ball

1 p.m. Gentle yoga

1:15 p.m. Mah jongg

1:30 p.m. Pinochle tournament

5:30 p.m. Yoga

FRIDAY:

9 a.m. Movie: “Ticket to Paradise”

9 a.m. Beginner line dance

10 a.m. Advanced line dance

1 p.m. Movie: “Ticket to Paradise”

1:15 p.m. 10-pt. pitch

JAN. 23:

9:30 a.m. Cardio drumming

1 p.m. Widow coffee

1:15 p.m. Drop-in watercolor, pinochle, cribbage

5:30 p.m. Tabata walk

Phelps County

Senior Citizen Center

Location: 416 Garfield St., Holdrege

Phone: 308-995-5345

Handibus number: 308-995-6788 ($1 per ride)

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Lunch: Must be reserved by 10 a.m. for that day. Call 308-995-5345.

Lunch served inside 11:30 a.m. Drive-thru lunches available 11:45 a.m. to noon.

Suggested donation is $5 for those under 60 and $4 for those 60 and over.

Grab & go and delivery meals include a 50-cent charge for containers. Meal tickets are available with this cost included. Call 308-995-5345.

Lunch menu:

Tuesday:

Wednesday: Smothered pork chops

Thursday: Roast beef

Friday: Texas chili burger

Jan. 23: Tater tot casserole

ACTIVITIES:

WEDNESDAY:

8:30-11:30 a.m. Monthly Kearney trip

THURSDAY:

9 a.m. Governing board

JAN. 23:

12:30 p.m. Assemble newsletter

1 p.m. Quilting

FAVE 5: Kearney Hub's Mary Jane Skala shares her memorable stories from 2022

Choosing my favorite stories from 2022 is like selecting my favorite piece in a box of chocolate.

I’ve been a journalist for 52 years, but I still get wide-eyed at the joy, toughness and resilience of people I interview. Here are five of the most memorable of 2022.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

Tony Crouse

Tony Crouse

Tony Crouse has transformed the Shelton Library since he became the director in July 2021. He has increased visitors, bought new books, formed…

Dean Hanson

Dean Hanson

Dean Hanson, the pastor of Grace Lutheran Church in Pleasanton and Faith Lutheran in Hazard, celebrated his 30th year in the ministry in 2022.…

Carol Larson and Andrea Pearson

Carol Larson and Andrea Pearson

Aravind Menon, epidemiologist at Two Rivers Public Health Department, told me in early fall that suicide was a darker health threat now than C…

Paul Schinkel

Paul Schinkel

I savor adventure, so interviewing Schinkel after he hiked the 700-mile Camino de Santiago in Spain was fascinating. His sparkling eyes, his w…

David Bauer

David Bauer

David Bauer, retired director of choral music at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, has battled multiple myeloma in the past three years. …

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

80K protest in Tel Aviv against judicial reforms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News