Taste of Downtown coming to Kearney June 18

KEARNEY — Come experience Kearney’s restaurants and bars. Taste of Downtown is a food and drink passport event from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on June 18.

Check-in is at the Eagles Club, 17 W. 24th St. from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Patrons must present their tickets (email of purchase confirmation) and show identification at check in. Once checked in, patrons will receive a passport and a map to visit participating restaurants and bars to sample food and drinks.

Patrons will have until 10 p.m. to make their way to each stop. Some stops may have limited hours of participation. Identification will be checked at each stop before offering alcohol.

Participants are encouraged to visit as many stops as they can, check off each stop along the way, and leave their passport at their last stop for a chance to win a “Day on The Bricks.” (Over $100 value in gift cards to local restaurants & bars)

For more information about Taste of Downtown visit Facebook, Downtown Kearney on the Bricks, or visit eventbrite.com/e/337370132147.