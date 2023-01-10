'Targets of politics': Kearney School Board moves to change book review policy amid hate messages

KEARNEY – After about 30 minutes of deliberation, the Kearney Board of Education voted Monday night to keep four protested books on the shelves at the Kearney High School library.
One month earlier the board voted to retain two books that had been protested by a parent. That person admitted she had not read either book entirely, although some board members had read the books or enough of them to form opinions about their suitability for high school students.
Monday night after they had finished deciding to retain all four of the protested books, board members decided to suspend the book review policy. It calls upon the school board and an 11-member book review committee to follow up every time a citizen protests a book. Protesters have alleged that books have adult themes, sexual content, vulgar language and other issues that make them unsuitable for teenage students, but school board members complained Monday that reviewing each protested book consumed valuable time that could be used for other issues, such as preparing the district’s budget or recruiting teachers.
With the advice of Kearney Public Schools Superintendent Jason Mundorf, the school board voted to step out of its role in reviewing books and instead lean on parents to take responsibility for what their students read at school.
KPS policy requires that parents approve or disapprove their child’s access to the KHS library. Parents also have the authority to hold their students out of classes if they disapprove of the material.
“This has become politicized, and we have better things to do,” said board member Steve Gaasch about the book review rules. “Parents should give their kids good instruction about what books to pick.”
Mundorf said parents always have had authority to decide what is appropriate for their students and that the review process had led to controversy. He said some members of the 11-person book review committee had received hate messages.
“The committee members shouldn’t be targets of politics,” Mundorf said. “Every month we’re right in the middle of a book issue. We’re not the moral arbiter of Kearney.”
Monday’s vote to suspend the book review policy is the first of three votes that are necessary to set aside the rule. During February’s meeting, the board will conduct its second vote and in March will be the third vote.
Mundorf said there is one more book protest to settle, and that will be done in February.
Discussions and debate on Monday centered on four books in the KHS library.
Those four titles are:
“Infinite Moment of Us” by Lauren Myracle. The book is about two recent high school graduates and the decisions they make about sex.
“Are You My Mother?” is a graphic novel by cartoonist and author Alison Bechdel.
“The Haters,” by Jesse Andrews, is a story about music, love, freedom and friendship among three youths.
“Identical,” written by Ellen Hopkins, is a story about identical twins and deep, damaging secrets.
Except for “Infinite Moment of Us,” the KPS Board members voted unanimously to keep three of the four books at KHS.
The vote was 4-2 for “Infinite Moment of Us.” Board members John D. Icenogle, Drew Blessing, Kathy Gifford and Dave Brandt voted to retain the book. Gaasch and new KPS Board member Paul Hazard voted to remove the book.
Gaasch said he had read part of “Infinite Moment of Us.” Hazard said he based his objections on the Library Book Review Committee’s assessment. Made up of five community members and six KPS staffers, the book review committee shared several warnings about “Infinite Moment of Us.” The warnings included a 4-out-of-5 “not for minors” book review rating, a warning that the book has content of an adult nature, and a list of profane words and a count of how many times the words appeared in the book.
Monday’s meeting began with board members reorganizing.
The meeting was the first for two members who were elected to the board in November: Hazard and John D. Icenogle. Blessing was reelected in November.
After Blessing, Icenogle and Hazard recited their oaths of office, and the board elected Blessing as president.
Members of the KPS Board now include Blessing, Icenogle, Hazard, Gaasch, Brandt and Gifford.
