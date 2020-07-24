KEARNEY — Tanner Kirchhoff of Kearney is a repeat grand champion at the Buffalo County Fair 4-H Sheep Show in his final year of 4-H eligibility.
This time, he doubled up by also showing the reserve grand champion market sheep.
Earlier in Friday’s show, the two lambs were selected by judge Kinsey Freeman of Aurora as heavyweight division champion and reserve champion. Tanner’s younger brother, Trevor, exhibited the 2020 middleweight division champion.
They are the sons of Ryan and Annette Kirchhoff, and members of the Pleasant Hill 4-H Club.
The Kirchhoff brothers — including older brother Caleb — have brought home nearly all of the fair’s grand and reserve grand champion sheep show trophies for the past five years:
- 2019, Tanner, grand champion;
- 2018, Caleb, grand champion, and Trevor, reserve grand champion;
- 2017, Tanner, grand champion, and Caleb, reserve grand champion;
- 2016, Trevor, grand champion, and Tanner, reserve grand champion.
The 2020 grand champion lamb, named Clyde, was purchased from Cody and Tierney Riley of McCook, Tanner said. The crossbred was the heaviest lamb in the show, at 171 pounds.
Tanner’s 136-pound reserve grand champion, with no name, was purchased from Orleans breeder Polly Murdoch.
As she studied the six division champions and reserve champions during the final drive, Freeman said the show had a small number of entries — 37 market lambs — but high quality.
Tanner said the judge also talked about Clyde’s good rib shape and said he “overall has all the right pieces.”
When asked if his family has figured out the keys to selecting and raising champion market sheep, he replied, “We know what we’re doing, setting them up (in the show ring) and getting the lambs ready.”
Clyde will be sold in next week’s online 4-H premium auction. Bids on all 4-H animals listed will be accepted from Tuesday to 9 a.m. July 31 at marshallbid.com.
“Right now, all of the lockers are pretty full,” Tanner said about one of many issues COVID-19 has created for county fairs and livestock producers in general. “So we’ll take the others (county fair lambs) to the state fair. They’ll be finished by then.”
For example, he expects Trevor’s middleweight champion to be competitive in the heavyweight division by the state fair sheep show the last weekend in August.
“It’s been a little different,” Tanner said about the 4-H only with no public allowed at this year’s Buffalo County Fair. “I’m just glad we can come out and show.”
That’s especially meaningful to him because he’s aging out of 4-H eligibility. The 19-year-old soon will start his sophomore year at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as an ag business major.
“I want to get into banking and finance,” Tanner said about his career goals, “ag loans or something like that. Or maybe landscaping. I have a passion for that.”